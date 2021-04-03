Fidelity Funds Sustainable Water and Waste

Our world is going through a series of problems that must be faced. Among them the poor waste management, since about 40% of them end up in landfills, and about 80% of waste in emerging economies is disposed of in open-air landfills and irregular garbage dumps, ending with the air, soil and groundwater pollution.

Waste management is a problem that is exacerbated by the inefficient use of materials with a low recovery rate, like plastic. More and more people are aware of the danger of the accumulation of plastic in our seas and that in the end they end up affecting marine species … but that does not stop there … humans are also ingesting plastic, even at a microscopic level, according to the study from the University of Newcastle in Australia. This study indicates that we could be consuming the weight of a credit card (5 grams) weekly through water that contains microplastics.

It is estimated that 8 million tons of plastic are discharged into the oceans of the world each year and if trends are not reversed, by 2050 it is estimated that there will be more plastic than fish in the world’s oceans. But even though plastic is the most visible form of waste, food and vegetation account for the majority:

According to the World Bank, by 2050 waste could grow twice the population, and it is essential to work so that it does not have a devastating effect on life and the planet.

The massive urbanization of the world makes cities account for 75% of the consumption of natural resources, 50% of global waste production and between 60-80% of greenhouse gas emissions. Between the countries with the highest generation of waste per capita is the US., followed by Canada, Italy, United Kingdom and Germany:

Invest in the tourism sector. Special report

We analyze the sector hardest hit by the pandemic and its recovery prospects based on vaccinations. Do not miss it.

The waste management sector is here. expanding and innovating rapidly to meet these demands. In the UK, the waste sector has outperformed the rest of the economy in terms of gross value added for much of the last two decades and the trend looks set to continue.

As commented Beatriz Rodríguez San Pedro At the last Sustainable Development conference held by Investment Strategies, “Europe has taken the lead in regulating waste and water treatment”, having approved measures designed to create a circular economy and keep emissions below the targets set in the Paris Agreement.

But this does not end here, and Beatriz comments on a fund that unites this interesting and necessary management: the fund FF – Sustainable Water & Waste Fund, with the LuxFLAG ESG seal, granted by the Luxembourg Financial Certification Agency in order to certify that the fund truly incorporates environmental, social and corporate governance considerations throughout the investment process, filtering 100% of its portfolio in accordance with one of the strategies and standards recognized by this agency.

The fund offers global investments in sectors with a clear long-term growth opportunity via a portfolio based on in-depth company analysis and therefore high conviction.

The fund manager is Bertrand Lecourt, who has extensive experience in the sector and who joined Fidelity in 2018. The fund exceeds 1,700 million euros of equityHowever, its short history could be a deterrent for some investors.

Among its main positions is the French Veolia, with a weight of around 3.64% and that in the year reached a profitability higher than 8.5%; the american Evoqua Water Technologies with 3.5% and that, although in the year it is practically flat, in one year it reaches a profitability that exceeds 130%; Waste management also with a weight greater than 3% and that in the year rises almost 13%, and more than 40% in one year; among others like Suez, Clean Harbors, etc.

The profitability achieved so far this year of 3.19% (class A hedged to euros), and 46.31% a year, lagging behind water-themed funds such as BNP Paribas Aqua Classic or the Thematics Water Fund.

It is a strategy to follow closely due to its attractiveness, so we will analyze it again in the coming months.