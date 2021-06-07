Fidelis Care program fosters leadership and sportsmanship

Fidelis Care is a health plan driven by the mission of transforming the health of the communities it serves. Not only does it offer quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages, but its commitment to the community goes beyond that. Proof of this are the 60,000 masks donated to hospitals, health care providers and community organizations, as well as the $ 120,000 given to food banks and pantries throughout New York to alleviate the ravages of the pandemic in the most vulnerable communities.

And, responding to that sense of responsibility it has with the community, Fidelis Care – which has more than 2.3 million members – is sponsoring “Free Football for All”, a free youth soccer program created by the New York City Football Club. (NYCFC) and the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association that will benefit some 4,000 New York children.

The program, which will run until November and is open to all players from 7 to 14 years old, seeks to encourage greater physical activity among minors, while promoting outdoor play in safe environments.

In addition to soccer skills, the program will aim to foster good sportsmanship, leadership, creativity and a love of the game. Initially, it will be held in Westchester, Long Island and New York City. Future plans include sessions in areas like the South Bronx and Brooklyn.

Fidelis Care representatives will be available in select games to provide parents with health insurance information and answer any concerns they may have.

With more than 28 years of experience in the market, Fidelis Care has different options in health plans, which allow you to choose the services you need most and have the support of a company that believes that all New Yorkers should have access to insurance affordable and quality medical.

With Fidelis Care representatives, parents can obtain information about Child Health Plus, which is available at any time of the year for those under 19 years of age.

This New York State sponsored program offers preventive care, vaccinations and diagnostic tests with monthly premiums that vary by income and can be free or as low as $ 9 per month. Dental, vision and hearing care are also included.

And, very importantly, Child Health Plus covers emergency care, including X-rays and any aftercare that minors may need to recover properly.

Families interested in having their child participate in “Free Football for All” must register online. The exact location, date and time will be revealed weekly via social media platforms and the New York City Football Club website. For more information and to register, visit NYCFC.com/freefootball.