‘MasterChef’ lived this Monday, May 11, one of its most impressive deliveries And it is that the culinary talent show of TVE and Shine Iberia expelled Fidel with a mechanic never used until now; something that surprised many and outraged many others. But before that moment there were two heart attack tests in which the disputes and nerves were not lacking. Among all that we could see, it is worth noting a bitter confrontation between Juana and Michael and a broncon by Samantha to some of the contestants in the space during the outdoor test in Euskadi.

Michael and Juana in ‘MasterChef’

This was the first test

The night started with the traditional ‘mysterious box’ that consisted of breading, coating, frying with flour, making tempura and raincoat in 45 minutes. Juana, Jose Mari and Ana were victorious from it. These last two were the ones who did the best test and for that reason they fought in a new duel from which Jose Mari emerged victorious, thus becoming the immune of the week. After this first challenge everyone moved to Bermeo to cook some typical dishes of the area, based mainly on grilled dishes, Marmitako and Basque cake. They fought in two teams: the blue team led by Juana and formed by Sara Lúa, Sonsoles, Jose Mari, Michael and Teresa and the red team led by Fidel along with Andy, Ana, Luna, Iván and Alberto.

This was the outdoor test

After a disastrous preparation (according to the jury itself) in which there were problems in all the dishes they had to prepare, the red team was chosen to contest the dreaded elimination test. Despite this, the blue team also experienced problems, although in this case especially among its components and is that Ana Lúa and Juana did not hesitate to charge Michael and they made it very clear that they don’t trust him. “This is not clean wheat,” came the veteran of the group to Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, who did not believe the contestant’s words, evidencing the poor attunement that exists today between them.

Teresa and Fidel, in ‘MasterChef’

Ivan complains: ‘I don’t see it fair’

Back in the kitchens, the judges revealed the two great surprises behind this test. On the one hand, Jose Mari as immune could choose which ingredient each contestant should cook with the black apron. What he could not imagine is that they were not going to cook the dishes with which they were playing the permanence, the saved applicants would. Each of them had to ‘represent’ a nominee in the kitchen, so that their dish was the worst, their represented would be expelled. In this way, Jose Mari cooked representing his great enemy Iván, Juana Alberto, Teresa Fidel, Sonsoles Luna, Michael Ana and Sara Lúa Andy. This challenge outraged many of the followers of the format on social networks and also some contestant like Iván, who did not hesitate to affirm that he considered ‘unfair’ that he could be expelled for a work that he had not done himself.

A plate … with a heart

Despite this, he was not expelled, nor was Alberto or Ana, and the fact is that the elaborations of his represented were chosen as the best of the night. The same fate did not run Fidel, who ended up being expelled from the night by the jury. The dish with a heart that Teresa had to cook was ‘inedible’ according to these, which caused her represented to be removed from the format. While the applicant could not stop crying as she felt fully responsible for what happened, the jury blamed Fidel who at no time made any kind of indication to her to help her. For his part, in the program he did not hesitate to affirm that he was seeing her sure of herself and trusted her culinary criteria. Despite this, on social networks he stated: ‘I do not understand why I do not go out speaking in the elimination test! Thanks to the video editing universities for such good students‘. Finally, on the same social network, he described his time on the program as “a wonderful experience” and did not hesitate to ask TVE “that if you put me on any series, reporter or something similar on a program, I would be happy.”