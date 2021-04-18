Fick confirms that he is leaving and the Bayern Munich bench remains free

The Bayern Munich he will change his coach next season and he will do it out of obligation. Hans Flick, main architect of the Champions League title last season and the subsequent sextet, announced publicly that this it will be his last campaign in charge of the muniqués team, and that the players already know the decision, also transmitted to the highest authorities of the entity.

It was at the end of the match against Wolfsburg, in which the Bayern he suffered to tie the victory away by 2-3, when Flick announced before the microphones of Sky that he faces his last weeks as head coach of the reigning European champion, although he has already been eliminated from the maximum continental competition. «I told the team that iI informed the club during the week that I wanted to terminate my contract at the end of the season, “said Hans Flick.

With the departure of Flick, Bayern loses the architect of the success of the German giant’s project, which this season aims to win the Bundesliga again, but will not be able to do the same with the Champions League. The Munich team was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Paris Saint-Germain in a hectic series and in which the quality of Mbappé and Neymar they ended the resistance of one of the big favorites to the title.

Flick to Germany… and Nagelsmann to Munich?

The main candidate to replace Flick is the current coach of RB Leipzig, a Julian Nagelsmann Overseen by many of the big clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid. The young German coach could replace Flick, whose future points to the German team, where they have already shown public interest in taking over the services of the best coach of last season.