Fichman and Olmos qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

The Canadian player Sharon fichman, number 32 of the WTA and the Mexican Giuliana Olmos, number 30 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and twelve 6-4 and 6-1 to the Spanish tennis player Lara Arruabarrena already the american Caroline dolehide, numbers 84 and 44 of the WTA in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros. With this result, the couple manages to qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve once, while the winners, for their part, did it 4 times. Likewise, Fichman and Olmos achieved 83% in the first service, a double fault and 69% of the service points were made, while the data of their opponents is 78% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 53% points obtained at service.

In the round of 16, the winners will face off with the winners of the match between Zhaoxuan Yang Y Makoto ninomiya against Petra martic Y Shelby rogers.

The tournament takes place in Paris between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.