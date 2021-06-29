Fibrus receives £ 23m to improve connection in Northern Ireland

06/29/2021 at 9:37 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The telecommunications provider Fibrus a 23 million pound government contract has been awarded to improve digital infrastructure in Northern Ireland. The project could result in hundreds of public sector buildings having access to ultra-fast broadband. Fibrus is currently implementing broadband in rural areas as part of the 165 million pound Stratum Project.

This new government funding is part of the Full Fiber Northern Ireland Consortium (FFNI). It is made up of the 10 city councils outside of Belfast and the Business Services Organization and aims to expand access to high-speed fiber broadband.

FFNI will use another £ 1 million to purchase relevant network equipment and services to get the network up and running. Public sector buildings, such as city hall buildings, community centers, and GP surgeries, are configured to have full gigabit-capable fiber broadband installed.