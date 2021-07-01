FIBRA MACQUARIE MEXICO PRESENTS ESG UPDATE

– Confirms inclusion in S & P / BMV Total Mexico ESG Index –

– Publish your 2020 ASG Report –

MEXICO CITY, July 01, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV: FIBRAMQ) today presented important updates on its performance in environmental, social and corporate governance (ASG or ESG) matters.

FIBRA Macquarie is pleased to announce the inclusion for the first time in the S & P / BMV Total Mexico ESG Index, along with only 28 other Mexican issuers, recognizing their continued commitment and performance at ASG. The S & P / BMV Total Mexico ESG Index, launched in 2020, is designed to measure the performance of stocks within the S & P / BMV Total Mexico Index that meet sustainability criteria. The index applies exclusions based on business activities and, among other things, is weighted by the S&P DJI ESG Score.

FIBRA Macquarie also announced today the publication of its ESG 2020 Report. The full report can be found at this link.

“Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) aspects continue to be an important element of FIBRAMQ’s strategy, as part of our commitment to the environment and to our stakeholders, including our clients, local communities, employees and investors.” , expressed Juan Monroy, CEO of FIBRA Macquarie. “In this context we are very pleased with the overall progress of our ESG strategy, and the important contribution it has to the long-term performance and resilience of the business, as reflected in the ASG report published today. Likewise, the external recognition of our efforts during the previous year is a reflection of the great effort made for the long term, and the recent announcement of the entry of FIBRA Macquarie in the main ASG index in Mexico represents another step in our objective of to be a leading company in the advancement of sustainability in Mexico. “

Among the most relevant aspects of the 2020 ESG Report, and the progress made to date, are the following:

GRESB rating improvement. Improved Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) rating, going from 2 stars in 2019 to 3 stars in 2020

Green Lease Leader. Recognition as a Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the US Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance. FIBRA Macquarie is honored to be the first Mexican participant dedicated to real estate to be recognized as part of the Green Lease Leader program. Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders sets standards for the elements that make up a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their lease agreements to promote collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost savings , air quality and sustainability in buildings.

Green Building Certification Program.The number of properties that have a Green Building Certificate increased during the year. FIBRA Macquarie now has six shopping centers that have received BOMA Best certification, and two industrial properties that have received LEED® certification (Shell and Core). Notably, the most recently built property in Ciudad Juárez, completed and leased during 2020, is the first industrial building in Latin America to achieve LEED v4 Core and Shell Gold certification, setting a new standard in the region.

Appointment of Sara Neff as an independent member of the Technical Committee. The appointment of Sara Neff brings skills and experience in the real estate sector, including ESG, at the Technical Committee level, adding diversity at the same time.

Better information disclosure. The ESG 2020 Annual Report further expands FIBRA Macquarie’s information disclosure by increasing its information aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB), initiating the report on Climate-Related Financial Information of the Task Force (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, or TCFD), as well as providing more information on energy, water and greenhouse gas emissions, compared to the previous year.

About FIBRA Macquarie

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV: FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust, or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, specialized in industrial, commercial and office opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on real estate stabilized and income generating. FIBRA Macquarie’s portfolio consists of 236 industrial properties and 17 commercial / office properties located in 20 cities in 16 states of the Mexican Republic, as of March 31, 2021. Nine of the commercial properties are part of a 50% joint venture. For additional information on FIBRA Macquarie, please visit www.fibramacquarie.com.

