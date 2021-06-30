Fibocom launches 5G FM350 module with Intel and MediaTek to inspire new 5G solutions on PC

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), the world’s leading provider of wireless solutions for IoT (Internet of Things) and wireless communication modules, today announced the joint launch of the 5G FM350 wireless module. In a partnership with Intel and MediaTek, Fibocom’s FM350 is designed to deliver high-speed 5G wireless connectivity to enhance PC platform compatibility and user experience.

Based on MediaTek’s T700 chipset platform, Fibocom’s FM350 module supports the 5G NR Sub-6 band with up to 4.67 Gbps upload speed and 1.25 Gbps download speed (theoretically).

With support for 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, the Fibocom 5G 5G FM350 module also offers backward compatibility, such as LTE / WCDMA network standards, which helps reduce complexity in communication. configuration of final products.

The Fibocom FM350 module is ideal for PC (laptop, desktop, tablet, etc.) and compatible with Windows, Linux and Chrome operating systems. Designed with the M.2 form factor, the module has various interfaces, including PCIe 3.0, USIM, I2C, Body SAR, MIPI Tuner, tunable antenna, etc. This enables the potential of cellular technology to be unleashed to meet the demand for high-speed broadband applications. Additionally, the FM350 has a built-in eSIM, giving end users the flexibility to select carrier profiles. On the other hand, it supports GNSS, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo.

The Fibocom FM350 module has international certification from regional regulatory bodies, main operators and institutions in the sector, in addition to obtaining approval for technical certification from various laboratories.

“We are excited to partner with Intel and MediaTek to deliver a new generation of 5G solutions for PCs. Based on MediaTek’s T700 chipset, Fibocom’s 5G FM350 module is an excellent step in the proliferation of 5G on PC, which enables users to connect seamlessly to 5G networks around the world. The module is an excellent addition to our family of 5G wireless modules, enabling high-speed bandwidth and a secure PC experience from your hands. 5G technology, “said Tiger Ying, CEO of Fibocom.

“Intel strives to deliver the best possible experience across all of our mobile computing platforms. With anytime, anywhere wireless access along with multi-gigabit speeds (whenever available), 5G technology enables modern PC users to connected to staying productive and enjoying the next generation of applications.1 It’s our pleasure to partner with Fibocom and MediaTek on the launch of the new Intel® 5G Solution 5000. Together, we deliver leading 5G capabilities for the latest Intel® 11th generation mobile platforms Core ™, “said Eric A. McLaughlin, Vice President, Client Computing Group and GM Wireless Solutions Group, Intel Corporation.

“MediaTek’s T700 platform is helping to redefine the next generation of PC experiences. With pioneering 5G modem technology, the new module will deliver connected experiences to consumers anywhere at unmatched data speeds, unleashing greater potential for productivity. , games and even entertainment whether users are at home or on the go, “said Dr. JC Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “We look forward to continuing to work with Intel and Fibocom to bring the latest technologies to consumers around the world.”

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the IoT (Internet of Things) industry, as well as being the first listed wireless module provider in China (stock code: 300638). We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With extensive experience and more than two decades in the field of M2M and IoT communication technology, we have the ability to fully independently develop high-performance 5G, LTE / LTE-A, NB-IoT wireless communication modules / LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA / HSPA (+), GSM / GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. In addition to providing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we have the tools to customize the most efficient and optimal IoT modules according to special requirements.

