The Internet connection is basic at the moment when many of us telework, but in which we also carry out a large part of our social life through the network of networks. For a few minutes, several messages on social networks like Twitter or platforms like Downdetector alerted us to the existence of problems with Movistar’s fiber networks. Indirectly, they are being affected with indirect access like those of Digi. It also affects O2.

Internet does not work in Movistar, O2, Digi …

At the moment, we only have reports of problems and some direct confirmations from coworkers using Movistar’s fiber network. In this case, both Digi and O2 clients are being affected by problems with optical fiber.

Downdetector has detected a peak of reports that exceeds the 400 claims, alleging mainly Internet connection problems. If we look at the live failure map, we see how problems are spread throughout Spain, although they seem more focused on Barcelona, ​​Valencia, the Canary Islands or Cádiz.

The most reported locations with problems with Movistar are:

Madrid

Barcelona

Seville

Valencia

Malaga

Getafe

Rivas-Vaciamadrid

Manresa

The Gran Canarian palms

As we see in Downdetector, many other operators are being affected by the fall of Movistar, we assume that by indirect access to the fiber of it. Movistar reports continue to grow along with those of Yoigo, Vodafone, Orange, MásMóvil, Pepephone or Jazztel, among other operators.

At the moment, the official account of Twitter The company has not mentioned the problem, nor have they responded to any of the users with problems. For our part, we do not have more information about the origin of the incident or the estimated time to repair it.

We will update this article as we have more information or when everything is solved.

Update at 18:20: Movistar has confirmed that they are experiencing a breakdown in their fiber network, affecting navigation, TV and IP voice.