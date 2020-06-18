In June of last year we already collected Movistar’s plans to reach the 100% of the Spanish in 2024. In his own official blog he confirmed that he would reach all citizens within that period. To date, Blues have the largest fiber network in Europe and one of the five largest in the world. This is key to guarantee community objectives such as offering 30 Mbps to 100% of the population or deploying 5G with guarantees that will depend on the fiber optic connection for the best performance.

In March of this year, Movistar reaffirmed its commitment to reach all citizens in 2024. According to the latest official figures from the CNMC, the operator has 4.32 million retail fiber lines and 2.15 million wholesale fiber optic connections. The objective for this year is to reach 25 million homes, something quite possible if they continue with the current rate of deployment.

Galicia and Andalusia, last to confirm the plans for 2024

In the last hours, we have received information from Galicia and Andalusia that confirm these plans to reach the entire population with fiber in 2024. In this case, César Rodríguez, Head of Operations at Telefónica in Galicia and Asturias, confirms that:

“We are a very geographically dispersed province, it is difficult to reach all points, but with the Xunta Broadband Extension Plan, which we won the contest, and the plan at the national level, plus our own deployment, allows us to think of 2024 , which is the year of the centenary, for that 100%. It will reach all places, even small high mountain towns, and in a short time it will be seen ”

On the other hand, Jerónimo Vílchez, general director of the Southern territory of Telefónica Spain, explained that in 2024 all Andalusian towns will have fiber optics, which will allow them to access all the possibilities of the digital world. Both confirm the intention that 2024 be the year in which the deployment of fiber optics in Spain is completed.