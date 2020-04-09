Apr 9 (.) – FIFA announced Thursday that it has postponed the Olympic qualifiers for the men’s basketball tournament, the Americas Championship and the Eurobasket for a year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization was forced to reorganize its schedule after the Tokyo Olympics, which were originally to take place from July 24 to August 9, were delayed by one year until 2021.

The qualifiers for the Games, which were to take place from June 23 to 28, have been scheduled for a period from June 22 to July 4 of next year, although specific dates have not yet been determined pending the approval of the International Olympic Committee.

Meanwhile, the FIBA ​​Americas Championship and Eurobasket, which were to be held next year, will now take place in a period from September 1 to 18, 2022.

Eight teams have already qualified for the men’s Olympic tournament. The local Japan was joined by the United States, Nigeria, Argentina, Iran, France, Australia and Spain, based on their locations in the 2019 World Cup.

The remaining four places will be defined in four qualifying tournaments with 24 teams and only the winners of each tournament will be able to secure their place in the Games.

