The way in which the calendar of international competitions would be restructured was one of the great unknowns since the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 was known. FIBA ​​has made the decision to postpone the Men’s Eurobasket (from September 1 to 18), maintaining the Afrobasket and the Asia Cup in 2021, which will be played after the Olympic event. Yes, the women’s Eurobasket was maintained, like the other continental competitions, for next year, being held before the Games, in the European case.

