The FIBA ​​Europe committee, held online today, has approved Valencia as the city where the final phase of the 2021 women’s Eurobasket will be played. The tournament, which is jointly organized by the French and Spanish federations, will be resolved in the Saint Louis Fountain pavilion instead of in Paris as originally planned.

Valencia, which was already going to host two group stages, as well as their respective quarterfinal crosses, will thus see its weight increase in the organization of the tournament by also hosting the fight for the medals and all the matches that will settle the positions between the fifth and eighth classified. In its statement, FIBA ​​Europe points out that the French Federation maintains its status as co-organizer of the championship together with the FEB, since it will host the other two group stages, and their corresponding crossings of quarters, in a venue to be determined later.

In early April, after learning of the postponement of the Games to the summer of 2021, FIBA ​​modified its national team schedule to make room for itself on the new Olympic dates. The men’s Eurobasket moved to 2022, from September 1 to 18, a year later than planned. However, the women’s Eurobasket, co-organized by Spain (current champion), kept its scheduled dates and will be held between June 17 and 27 of next year. FIBA had already set in its 2022 calendar the Women’s World Cup in Australia, making the transfer of the European one unfeasible. However, in the male sphere, that summer of 2022 was free of tournaments and seemed, as it finally happened, the best location for a Eurobasket that would also have been attached to the Games.

The Spanish women’s team, which has accumulated seven consecutive medals since 2013 (three golds, two silver and two bronzes), will face the challenge of having to prepare the Eurobasket and the Games almost consecutively in the summer of 2021, with less than a month difference between the end of the European championship and the beginning of the Olympic event. “The double challenge motivates”, said the coach, Lucas Mondelo, a few weeks ago. “I prefer to see this whole situation from the positive side. For veteran players because they will be able to have a rest this summer, after a long time without it, and for young women because they will have one more year to mature and grow, ”he said. The push of Valencia gains weight to cover Spain in the first of the appointments.

