Fiat will be electric by 2030

Fiat is the latest automaker to join the electric drive transition path, announcing that between 2025 and 2030 they will begin to eliminate combustion engines from their portfolio to replace them with electric, aiming to lower the cost of these, improve infrastructure and contribute to improving air quality.

The first step in this transition was already taken with the launch of the Fiat 500 with only an electric motor, as Olivier François, CEO of Fiat, says, before the pandemic arose due to covid-19 “we were already aware that the world could not have more commitments “and that this” reminded us of the urgency of taking action to do something for our planet earth. “

Fiat 500 2020

However, Fiat has not given more details regarding the product but The Fiat Centoventi Concept EV they showed in 2019 is expected to become a new generation of the Panda with electric motor.

Fiat’s plans are not limited only to product issues as they also promise to reduce the price of access to electric vehicles enough to make it comparable to a conventional one with a combustion engine, they will work together with the architect Stephano Boeri to improve access and infrastructure of charging points (especially in residential buildings) and even the track on the roof of the Lingotto factory in Turin will become a huge garden with 28,000 plants with which they will contribute to improving air quality.

Fiat lingotto