Fiat will also only manufacture electric cars in 2030 | Motor

Fiat has officially announced its conversion to a 100% electric car manufacturer. It will be between 2025 and 2030.

Little by little, car manufacturers announce their plans to say goodbye to polluting fuel vehicles. Who already has it very clear is Fiat.

As the CEO of the company, Olivier François, explains on the Stellantis website: “We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all: this is our biggest project. Between 2025 and 2030, our range of products will gradually become electric. It will be a radical change for Fiat. “

He continues: “The decision to launch the New 500, electric and electric only, was actually made before COVID-19. By then we were aware that the world could not bear any more compromises.”

Fiat wants its mythical Fiat 500 to be the electric car revolution, affordable for everyone, just as in the 60s the Fiat 500 (or the Seat 500 in Spain) made it possible for all families to buy a car.

This is how Olivier François puts it: “We have an icon, the 500. An icon always has its cause and the 500 is no exception: in the 50s, it opened access to mobility for everyone. Today, in this new scenario, it has a new mission – our mission -: to create sustainable mobility for all. It is our duty to bring electric cars that cost no more than internal combustion engine cars to the market as soon as we can, in line with the fall in the cost of cars. batteries. We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all – this is our biggest project. “

This device replaces the old radio in an old car and offers Android Auto or Apple CarPlay with voice assistants from Google and Siri, apps from Google, YouTube, Spotify and much more.

Fiat, as well as Ford (in Europe) and Volvo, have already announced what other companies will soon do. Countries like the UK, Japan or the Netherlands they will ban the sale of fuel cars in 2030, so manufacturers will have to do the conversion before that date, if they want to continue selling in those and other countries.

In Spain the government has also set a date, although it will be later: in 2040. But the objective is to reduce it, before reaching it.