Fiat toro suv version will arrive in 2023

After the Pulse has been unveiled and awaiting the production version of what is currently only known as Project 376, which will be another SUV coupe larger than the Pulse, In 2023 Fiat will finally launch the long-awaited SUV version of the Toro pickup. However, according to Autos Segredos in Brazil, there will be some changes compared to what was initially expected.

Making the parallels to place it against some of its more direct competitors, if the Fiat Pulse will face the Volkswagen Nivus and Project 376 the Volkswagen T-Cross, the Fiat Toro SUV (we are still waiting to know what its final name will be) it will compete head-on against the Volkswagen Taos, which by the way does not take long to reach Colombia.

Fiat Toro SUV 2023, render Autos Segredos

Compared to the Toro pick up, the main difference of the SUV will be its size since it will not reach five meters like this one but will be closer to the 4.41 meter long and 2.63 meter wheelbase of the Jeep Compass. The reason is that they will share the same Small Wide platform, also used by the Renegade and later by the Commander.

This also means that very surely the mechanics of the Fiat Toro SUV will be traced back to its Jeep cousinoffered primarily with the new 180-horsepower 1.3 turbo or 170-horsepower 2.0 turbo diesel, the former with a six-speed automatic transmission and the latter with a nine-speed.

Fiat Toro SUV 2023, render Autos Segredos

According to the advances of Autos Segredos, who also shared the renders that accompany this note, the design of the Fiat Toro SUV will be practically the same as that of the pick up in the front to keep that “familiarity”. The doors would be shorter, due to the smaller overall size of the car, while in the rear the brake lights will extend towards the hatch and sides, with the space for the license plate in the center and above.

On the other hand, it is uncertain that this model could eventually reach Colombia, as we remember that the Fiat Toro did it in its previous version. after being branded as the RAM 1000 and its sales were quite timid, to say the least. In addition, this version will surely not be marked as RAM, so its arrival in our country would depend on its adjusting to the plans that Fiat has for Colombia.

Fiat Toro SUV 2023, render Autos Segredos