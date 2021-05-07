Fiat to launch a new small SUV this year

Fiat has just confirmed that this year it will present a new small SUV whose name is unknown at the moment. Here you have the first data.

First image of the new Fiat small SUV that will present this year

If a few days ago we advanced the main news that Fiat will present for the coming years, now we just met a new project which turns out to be a whole surprise: the presentation this year of a new small SUV.

The announcement of the new release has been made by Fiat Brazil. The nnew small SUV has the following technical code for internal numbering: the 363. This new SUV (363) will be made official in September 2021 and, somewhat later, another SUV derived from it will be presented but with Coupe-type bodywork (and with internal numbering code 373).

For the moment, Fiat Brasil has not revealed the names of the new small SUV that it will present in the autumn of this year, although it has confirmed that the following names have already been registered in the corresponding patent office: Tuo, Domo or Pulse. The name finally designated will be chosen through a popular vote to which customers and fans of the brand will have access whose vote will be made through a online questionnaire.

Rear image of the new small SUV from Fiat

The two new SUVs planned by Fiat (the 363 and 373) will not develop under the technical platform MP-1 of the model ArgusRather, they will be manufactured under the new MLA platform, which in turn is partially based on the MP-1.

Regarding the new SUV that Fiat will present in the autumn of this year, the brand has initially published two images. The design of this new vehicle offers certain similarities with the model bull.

One of the few technical details of the new model in question that has leaked is the one referring to the length of its body, which should be at around 4 meters. In all probability, it could use a 1.0 three-cylinder gasoline engine to power itself, a mechanic that produces 125 hp and 200 Nm of torque in the Type that Fiat sells in Brazil.

Finally, initially the new SUV 363 and the later 373 will come out of the assembly line that Fiat has in Betim (Brazil). Now, it remains to be confirmed whether any of these two new SUV-type vehicles can be marketed in Europe or, on the contrary, will only be sold in Brazil and the rest of South American countries.