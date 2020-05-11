His presentation will take place throughout this year

It will include a digital dashboard

The Fiat Tipo 2021 is the renewal of the Italian model. Its presentation is expected sometime this year as a step prior to its next sale, which does not prevent the first details from being advanced.

The Fiat Type 2021 It is one of the presentations that should take place throughout this year. It will be the restyling of a model that is currently sold with three bodies: hatchback, sedan and family.

Among its rivals are models such as the Skoda Scala or the Citroën C-Elysée.

FIAT TIPO 2021: EXTERIOR

The front of the new Fiat Type It will change considerably, firstly by the inclusion of a logo like the one that debuted in the Centoventi Concept. The grill will also be new.

The inclusion of new led lights plus a redesign of the fog lamps is expected.

FIAT TIPO 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Fiat Type 2021 It will look more modern than the current one thanks to the presence, among other things, of a digital control panel similar to that offered by the new Fiat 500e. However, it is still unknown whether this will come as standard or be an option to replace traditional analog watches.

The renewed steering wheel Fiat Type it will be similar to the current one.

FIAT TYPE 2021: MECHANICAL

The Fiat Type 2021 it will join the electrification car, presumably with an option like the one already offered by the Fiat Panda and the Fiat 500. This means that it will combine a 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine with a 12-volt system and an ion battery lithium. Compared to a conventional engine with similar characteristics, a 30% reduction in emissions is expected.

In addition to this engine there will be other traditional combustion engines, both gasoline and Diesel.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/11/2020 The first details of the Fiat Type 2021 are filtered.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.