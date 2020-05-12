After 48 days of stoppage due to the coronavirus epidemic, the FCA reopened on Monday, 11, the Fiat factories in Betim (MG) and Jeep in Goiana (PE). Only part of the employees returned to work, as the operations will be partial. Mercedes-Benz factories in São Bernardo (SP) and Juiz de Fora (MG) also resumed activities with half the staff.

According to FCA, in Minas Gerais 4,300 employees returned to work. In Pernambuco, there were 1.5 thousand. The company reports having adopted a set of world-class sanitary measures, reorganizing jobs and adapting spaces to ensure the safety of workers.

“Last week I personally followed all the steps of the employees’ new journey, from the trip on the bus to the return home”, informs Antonio Filosa, president of FCA. “We will remain vigilant to ensure that production is restored within the best and most stringent conditions of safety and health.”

Laboratory

ABC’s Mercedes-Benz factory returned half of the 4,500 employees. In addition to the protocols established by health agencies, the company set up a campaign laboratory in its yard for specific care for workers with symptoms of covid-19. “Altogether there are about 30 doctors, nurses and assistants for the assistance”, says Fernando Garcia, vice president of human resources. The tent has a bed, a pressurized fan and other equipment.

Nissan, Volkswagen and Hyundai will also resume activities this month. At the beginning of the pandemic, 63 of the 65 vehicle and agricultural machinery factories in the country closed their doors and 125 thousand employees went on collective vacation.

In April, some began to resume production, a movement that is being strengthened this month. By the end of June, it is possible that all will be in operation, partially, since most adopted measures to cut hours and pay. In addition, inventories are high and demand remains weak.

In April, 55.7 thousand vehicles were sold, 75% less than in April 2019. In the year, the decrease is 27% in relation to 2019, to 613.8 thousand vehicles.

