Fiat Pulse: This is the name that Mercosur customers have chosen

It was not many days ago when we told you some details of the Fiat Progetto 363. The Italian firm, with this mysterious name, sought to create as much hype as possible so that the launch of its new B-SUV was a success. And it seems that it has succeeded. Above all, because when he published the first official photos took the opportunity to announce a contest to choose your name. Now, after the voting, we already have new details.

Anyone who wanted to participate in the election could choose between three different options. To avoid being a major mess, Fiat limited the possibilities to: Tuo, Domo and Pulse. Well, among these, a winner has already emerged: the Fiat pulse. The way the winner was announced was also in style, since the brand’s communication team had a first-rate advertising platform: Big Brother Brasil (BBB).

The name Fiat Pulse was the winner with 65% of the 380 thousand votes registered by the public

As explained in the press release, the name Pulse swept the participants. Of the 380,000 votes counted, 65 percent chose this option. The results of the other denominations have not been announced, but it is palpable that they have lagged far behind. All in all, to accompany this news two images and a new teaser video arrive that serve to know in detail the appearance of the attractive Fiat Pulse.

All in all, there is still some time for us to know all technical details of the new Fiat Pulse. If all goes according to plan, its official debut is scheduled for the month of September. Before they should announce, among other details, how their mechanical range will be composed. For now everything is under great secrecy, although it has already been said that it will equip a new turbo flex engine of which they have not offered details on displacement or power.

The interior of the Fiat Pulse is another of the great unknowns. Those responsible for the project have indicated that it is designed for the youngest, so it should have an attractive design and the latest news in terms of connectivity. Among them, the most recent evolution of the multimedia system Fiat Connect Me and a generously sized central touch screen. We have to wait, but if this model reached Europe it could succeed.

Source – Fiat