Fiat pulse, this is how the brand’s new truck for Latin America will be called

Fiat continues to ‘warm up’ for one of the most important premieres in the Latin American market: the Argos automobile derived pickup. The latest addition to this upcoming premiere was the reveal of the definitive name that the SUV will have which, in addition, was chosen by the people.

The new truck will no longer be known as Progetto 363 and it will be called Fiat pulse, name that was born thanks to a vote open to the public in which they participated 380 thousand people from different countries in the region.

The 65 percent of people who participated in the convocation of Fiat voted for the name Press above two other options that were Domo or Tuo.

Fiat Pulse, name for the new truck in the Latin American market

In addition to its new name, the brand also revealed another pair of images of the Pulse pickup, which are added to some that Fiat had already shown, and a video to anticipate the final production look that will have your new Pulse pickup that will be manufactured at the Betim in Brazil for the entire Latin American market.

Fiat Pulse official video of the new truck for Latin America

1. The new one Fiat pulse it was configured with the same formula as others crossover successes that have had a Brazilian stamp.

two. The new truck of Fiat will use the same platform as the car Argo and will be located below the Fiat 500X, being the smallest pickup of the brand, but with greater length, height and also being wider than the car.

Fiat SUV Progetto 363, Official images

3. In mechanics, the new Fiat Pulse will have Firefly engines of 1.3 liters with 109 horsepower and the top editions will have an engine 1.0 liter turbo with a range between 120 and 130 horsepower. The transmissions will be manual for the first engine and there will be CVT only for the second.

Four. The interior remains to be known of this new compact truck made in and for the Latin American market.

Fiat SUV Progetto 363, official images

5. His official debut is planned for end of this year and its sales also for Brazil and Argentina initially, and then spread to other markets in the region where the brand has a presence, including Colombia.