Fiat presents a new B-SUV but you will choose the name Do you want to play?

Stellantis wants to revitalize its range of models in Mercosur. For this, it will carry out a series of launches in which Fiat will have the singing voice. Not in vain, the Turinese firm has been dominating this region for years and knows perfectly the tastes and needs of its clients. In addition, we cannot ignore that with the Mobi, Chronos Y Argo It has embroidered it, placing them at the top of the sales lists of the main countries in the area.

So, taking advantage of the commercial SUV´s hitch, they have not thought twice. In this case, instead of creating a “completely” new model, they have opted to offer a variant of a known one. We refer to “Progetto 363” of which we have already spoken. Now, we have the first photos and official data, in addition to a game that will give “life” to its commercial launch. You have to name the SUV brother of the Argo.

Fiat wants you to choose between these names: Tuo, Domo and Pulse …

The aesthetics of the new Fiat B-SUV is really attractive. The brand’s design team has opted for very expressive lines. This can be seen in its powerful front, with very sharp optics for daylight. The grille is more expressive than that of the models in its European range, with a logo that takes center stage. In addition, and as we progress, the main optics they are in the background, inserted in the bumper.

For its part, the side view is the simplest, although there are a couple of details that we cannot ignore. First of all the two-tone painted bodywork with matching lower plastic protections. Here are some generously sized alloy wheels that match perfectly with the roof bars. Finally, a pillar «C» that plays to lose weight «visual» based on playing with the tone of the body and roof.

Ultimately it lags behind. It is the least expressive area, although for that reason it is not unattractive. The hatch that gives access to the trunk has horizontal lines that add width to the whole. The brand logo presides over the central area, being located at the same height as the optics. In the image it is not appreciated well, but they seem to have LED technology. What is clear is that they are split, with a section in the body and another in the gate.

Regarding technical data, Fiat has ensured that it sits on the new MLA platform. It has not indicated the differences with respect to the MP1 of the Argo, although they will be minimal. On the part of the mechanics it seems that everything is clear, although the Italian brand has not yet spoken. Where he has insisted a lot is in the choice of his name, giving three possible alternatives. To “baptize” it, go to the fountain and vote. It will be known very soon …

Source – Fiat – Progetto Fiat 363