Fiat seeks to renew itself and will bet on implementing a new and attractive design in its range of vehicles without losing their identity

There is no doubt that one of the premises in the automotive industry that should be taken into account the most is the one that says “renew or die”Because the success of a brand largely depends on it. Fiat It has taken this into account and, as an industry giant, has decided to renew itself in a surprising way soon.

The brand has opted to make a radical turn from the point of view of design and brand identity, as it will apply a similar aesthetic to the next models it plans to launch, while respecting the essence of each one of them.

But the big surprise is that, in addition, Fiat will launch soon two SUVs that promise to be very successful to retake the lost ground of the Italian brand in this category in recent years, because within the FCA group, Jeep was in charge of covering that space with the models Renegade and Compass.

To mitigate this loss, Fiat’s new crossovers will have more competitive prices and they will be located at a lower level so that there is no internal competition within the same alliance. Aesthetically, one of them will have a coupe-style design and it will be based on the fastback concept revealed at the 2018 San Pablo Hall.

Fiat Argo.

Credit: Courtesy Fiat.

Although it is still too early to talk about its launch, Fiat has already started testing the first sport utility that will hit the market and that will be based on the current model Argo. This first new Fiat SUV will have a direct rival to the future Volkswagen Nivus to be presented in the coming months.

According to the Parabrisas portal, the exterior of the new vehicle will have almost the same lines and body as the Argo, including the five doors, although it will use a grill similar to that of Strada, with more stretched LED optics. The front bumper will also be completely new with plastic inserts and fog breakers, which, like the wheel arches, will be more robust and even more “resistant”. The rear will feature wider optics than the hatchback and a bumper combined with black and silver plastic that gives it a more “off-road” touch.

Inside, the new SUV will have a new multimedia center with a seven-inch screen with wireless connection and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple car playHowever, the physical buttons for certain functions will not disappear, and the instruments will have a customizable display.

