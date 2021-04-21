Fiat Panda Sport 1.0 FireFly Hybrid 70 HP

Fiat updates one of its most iconic models, the urban Fiat panda. Its about brand access model, and one of the cars with more history within the company. And it is that, we remember, the first Panda arrived on the market in 1980 with the first generation, by the hand of designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. In 2003 the second series arrived, and in 2012 the third. In these 40 years, more than 8 million units have been sold, which is said soon.

But focusing on today, the Fiat Panda has been updated with slight changes aesthetics but, above all, more technology. It should be noted that the Italian model right now has a breakthrough price of 8,990 euros with the City Life finish, including a three-year warranty and free maintenance. However, the most striking novelty is the incorporation of a new sporty finish, the Fiat Panda Sport that you see in the header image.

In any case, the range of the Panda model is wide. As is usual in Fiat, they will not be the most luxurious cars, nor the most performance. In the Turinese brand premium value for money, being economic alternatives but worked. We are going to know all the details of this update of the country’s spacious boot-shaped utility.

First of all, the brand segments the Panda range into three different styles and various finishes. Completions Panda and City Life have an urban character, while the finishes City Cross and Cross they bet on the offroad and adventurous style. To these is added the newcomer Fiat panda sport, which provides a more youthful vision with dynamic features.

Fiat panda sport

It will not be difficult to distinguish the Sport finish from the rest of the options. For example, it comes with 16 inch alloy wheels Two-tone and with red accents, door handles and mirror caps in body color, darkened taillights or Sport lettering on the front wing.

To achieve a more dynamic touch we can choose the Pandeminium pack optional, with red calipers, tinted windows and specific steering wheel with red stitching. Also available is the exclusive new Matte Gray body color.

While, in the cabin there are some variations such as the dashboard in titanium, specific door panels, headliner in black, seats in dark gray and red stitching.

And finishing off with the interior, standard includes the new 7-inch touchscreen radio and the DAB digital system, also with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a support to place the smarphone.

Engines available

As far as the mechanics are concerned, the engine 1.0 FireFly Three Cylinder Mild Hybrid 12 Volt it is now available in the entire Panda range. Develop 70 hp and it has a BSG electric motor (integrated starter generator), which recovers energy in retentions and then supports acceleration or when starting the engine. Meanwhile, the gearbox is a 6-speed manual.

Thanks to this system, it receives the Eco label from the DGT.

For its part, the curious 0.9 TwinAir with 85 hp and 145 Nm, which is a turbocharged twin, but can only be chosen in the Cross trim. This same one is linked to a 4 × 4 traction with electronic coupling of the rear axle when adhesion losses are detected.

At the wheel of the Fiat Panda FireFly Hybrid

During this presentation we had the opportunity to drive the updated Fiat Panda for a few minutes. It has been a very, very brief contact and only through urban environments, through the streets of the city of Madrid. Obviously, we cannot collect a wide feeling, but it has helped us to refresh the impression we had with the Fiat Panda.

The Panda is a car with a clear urban character and we are not surprised that it is sold “like hotcakes” in the main Italian cities. It measures just 3.6 meters, but despite this it has a great interior space. It is also one of the cheapest cars on the market (it is cheaper than a Dacia Sandero), but it has the correct equipment. And finally in the city it moves really well.

Driving through narrow streets, the Fiat Panda shows us its great agility and maneuverability. We have a large glazed area, so we control every angle very well and it makes parking much easier for us. In addition, its 70 hp engine is more than enough to wander around, although I’m afraid we can’t say the same if we want to get out of the city and onto expressways.

Nor do I want to forget to highlight that thanks to its 12V micro-hybrid system it receives the Eco sticker from the DGT, which is why it is considered an environmentally friendly vehicle and benefits from important advantages in large cities.

Safe bet, the City Life finish

Lastly, Fiat claims that the City Life variant is the most balanced of all. And it seems that he is not without reason when we take a look at the price and the equipment that it brings. For 8,990 euros (including 3-year warranty and maintenance, although subject to specific campaigns and conditions), the Fiat Panta City Life incorporates series the next:

Urban bumpers and skirts 15-inch wheels Black roof rails Black mirror caps and door handles Two-tone gray seats Anthracite dashboard Air conditioning 7-inch touchscreen uConnect system with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 15 Inch Multifunction Steering Wheel Fog Lights

Prices Fiat Panda

As reported by Fiat, the official prices (RRP) without any type of discount or offer are as follows:

Engine Traction Finish Price Engine Traction Finish Price Mild Hybrid 70 HP Front Panda € 14,000 Mild Hybrid 70 HP City Life Front € 14,750 Mild Hybrid 70 HP Sport Front € 15,500 Mild Hybrid 70 HP City Cross Front € 16,250 Mild Hybrid 70 HP Cross Front € 17,500 0.9 TwinAir 85 CV 4 × 4 Cross € 23,400

