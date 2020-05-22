Features a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine

Develops 70 horsepower and a torque of 92 Newton meter

The Fiat Panda Hybrid is the microhybrid version of the Italian model, and is powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder mechanical package that develops 70 horsepower.

As with the Fiat 500 Hybrid, the Fiat panda debuts a new microhybrid version that marks the debut of an electrified mechanic in the model. For this reason, the ECO label, although it should be pointed out that the electrical part is not capable of moving the car on its own, as it happens in the case of hybrid or plug-in hybrid thrusters. Later, in 2023 if the planned is fulfilled, the electric Fiat Panda will arrive.

FIAT PANDA HYBRID 2020: OUTDOOR

The Fiat Panda Hybrid It is practically the same as the other versions of the model, which remain unchanged in their essence since the last update of the same, something that took place in 2012. The differences come in the identifying logos present on the body. In this sense, an H appears on the central pillar and the word Hybrid lagging behind. A launch version called Launch Edition is also going to be put on sale, which, among other things, launches a new light green color for the bodywork.

FIAT PANDA HYBRID 2020: INTERIOR

The main novelty of the interior of the Fiat Panda Hybrid It is offered by the Launch Edition version, which features upholstery made sustainably by using recycled plastic. According to the brand, it comes to 90% of the land and 10% of the sea.

The interior of the car approves a capacity for five passengers, and not four as in the Fiat 500 Hybrid. In addition, the elevated position of the driver allows a better view of what is happening before him.

The boot capacity maintains the 225 liters of the combustion versions. The other variants with an ECO label, bi-fuel, lose 25 liters.

FIAT PANDA HYBRID 2020: EQUIPMENT

The new D-Fence Pack It is available from May 2020, and is an optional that allows to disinfect the interior of the vehicle. It consists of three devices specially selected by Mopar. The first is a high-performance cabin filter capable of removing impurities from the ambient air by blocking particles and 100% of allergens and reducing mold and bacteria formation by 98%. It is installed between the air intake and the passenger compartment and is thus able to filter the ambient air used by the air conditioning and ventilation system before it enters the interior. Second is an air purifier that, despite being installed in the vehicle, can also be used at home as it is portable. It includes a HEPA filter to purify the air in the cabin by filtering and removing microparticles such as pollen and bacteria. Finally, the Pack D-Fence is a small UV lamp that removes 99% of bacteria from car surfaces and cleanses all those we touch, such as the steering wheel or dashboard.

FIAT PANDA HYBRID 2020: MECHANICAL

The motor that drives the Fiat Panda Hybrid 2020 it’s an atmospheric three-cylinder 1.0. This is the first time that the brand offers this propellant without supercharging in our territory. It develops 70 horsepower and a maximum torque of 92 Newton meter. It also has a 3.6 kilowatt starter-generator called BSG, to which is added a 12-volt electrical network and a small lithium-ion battery located under the driver’s seat. All in all, the manufacturer ensures that this version saves 19% of emissions compared to the combustion engine equivalent in power, which is 1.2 of 69 horsepower of gasoline.

The engine, which is located 4.5 centimeters lower than in the other thermal versions, can turn off its thermal part when driving at less than 30 km / hour. All you have to do is engage the neutral position of the six-speed manual gearbox to activate a kind of manual sailing. It will be the on-board computer that indicates the speed to be engaged when accelerating again. Starting the engine is a matter of the BSG.

The electrical network supports the acceleration phases. There are also two modes of energy regeneration in braking and deceleration gases, which are the e-Coasting, when your foot is off the gas, and e-Breaking, when the brake is applied.

FIAT PANDA HYBRID 2020: PRICE

Fiat has not yet confirmed the starting price in Spain of the Panda Hybrid 2020.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/22/2020 Fiat announces the new D-Fence Pack for the Panda Hybrid. 02/04/2020 We attended the international presentation of the Fiat Panda Hybrid in Bologna.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.