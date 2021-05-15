Fiat heir workshop uses NFT to certify exclusive car designs

Key facts:

His first vehicle tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain is a unique version of a Jimny Suzuki.

The Italian garage will immortalize other of its creations in 2022.

Garage Italia, a workshop that offers car customization service, has announced its entry into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT), with which it will issue certificates of authenticity for its exclusive designs. The first model, which now has its own tokenized version, is a Suzuki Jimny that members of the car atelier recently completed.

Located in the Italian city of Milan, the sophisticated workshop is owned by Lapo Elkann Agnelli, heir to the founding family of Fiat, who noted that Garage Italia has a new focus on NFTs by introducing them to the world of car modification. Your plan is to certify the work done on each vehicle to “guarantee the uniqueness of the creative project”, as the company describes it on Instagram.

The workshop further reported that issued its first token on the Ethereum network through the NFT platform, Foundation. It is a special Suzuki Jimny, prepared and customized by the Garage Italia team. In 2022, they plan to certify the unique designs of a Datsun 240Z and an Alfa Romeo Spider, according to Italian digital media reports.

Each customer of the workshop will receive a tokenized version of their personalized vehicle, then with the token in their wallets they will decide if they keep it for themselves or if they put it up for auction. With the token sale, Garage Italia ensures the right to receive a royalty preset that will allow you to continue winning with all the exchanges that vehicle owners will make in the future.

Garage Italia tokenized the work done on a Jimny Suzuki and delivered the NFT to its owner. Source: Instagram Garage Italia.

NFT, a buzzword?

The NFT market continues to grow as new use cases are discovered every time. Artists now use them to auction their digital works and there are even those who have found them a way to sell crafts and physical sculptures in galleries that only exist in the metaverse.

Art collectors and investors are buying NFT regardless of the numbers, although many others are still struggling to understand the appeal of these assets.

But while all this happens, an NFT-based game became the main income for a community in the Philippines. As reported by CriptoNoticias to combat poverty in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of players achieved monthly income between USD 300 and USD 400.

It may be that, at this time, doubts arise about whether the NFT boom is a fad or if, on the contrary, the world has found the new spark plug of the creative economy, taking into account that it is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, according to a Unesco report.