Fiat endures the Type with this thrifty family diesel

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated on Monday, July 19, 2021 – 16:28

It is undoubtedly one of the bestsellers of the Italian house, with a more spartan image than it actually presents in this configuration.

Fiat endures the Type based on design tweaks, in stability and reiterating what has given the model a broader after its resurrection in 2016: premium consumption (of diesel in this case).

The case at hand is that of a relative, Fiat Type SW 1.6 Multijet of 130 horses, with a complete series equipment and with optional extras such as Master Gray, tinted windows, one-inch larger (17 “) tires and various security packages, parking assistance, connectivity, and Full Led lights. Which means that the base price of the unit will be close to the 25,000 euros (us 2,500 more than without the extraordinary packages), although the basic Station Wagon starts at 16,300 euros. The SW are between 1,500 and 2,000 euros more expensive than sedans and five doors.

It does not gain much interior space compared to the hatchback, but it does accept more trunk load, up to 550 liters. Which is not a wonder compared to competitors’ family, but it is configurable according to the needs.

The most important changes of the 2021 litter compared to the previous one are in the exterior: bumpers, Fiat logo, new rim pattern (16 “standard and up to 18” optional) or colors like this Gray Master for which you have to pay a supplement.

The car is obviously for travelers. In the city it is restrained because the engine is very careful with the expense and there the start / stop system also lends a hand. But the Fiat Tipo SW Life 1.6 diesel is for long routes in which to test, first of all, the capacity of the engine, which adds 11 more horses than above.

On the highway and with the trunk practically empty, with three people on board, the behavior of the unit was flawless. If the progress is managed according to the expenditure levels indicated in the instrument panel, autonomy between refueling can easily exceed 1,000 kilometers and we are talking about a tank of 50 liters of diesel plus the parallel of AdBue (12 liters).

If the machine is forced a little on slower roads and with more movement of the six-speed manual gear lever (very smooth, again), the average consumption between one thing and the other can go up to 6.4-6.7 liters per 100 kilometers.

No need for hybridization and with smart solutions, the model manages to avoid the CO2 circulation tax (120 gr / km) and can wear its DGT label without complexes, giving an example of what contemporary diesel technology can contribute to the renovation of the park .

The note it deserves is quite high, although the group of possible buyers of the model is not very wide: for lovers of long journeys, who enjoy a good interior space, the comfort of access, driving and loading and excellent performance even well loaded. Attributes of nobility that can brandish this family diesel model without any complex to other new vehicles with the technologies in vogue.

