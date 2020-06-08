A year after Fiat presented the prototype of the model, the Italian manufacturer has finally announced the production version of its new electric van: the Fiat E-Ducato 2020. An electric van that has been tested during 50 million kilometers of tests, and that will reach the European market “in the coming months”, according to the company, as a pilot project for selected customers.

It will be the first time in the model’s 39-year history that the Ducato is offered with a fully electric version. Fiat says the new Fiat E-Ducato will become the flagship of electric mobility in its professional vehicle division, in what it calls a transition from ‘total cost of ownership’ to ‘total cost of mobility’.

New Fiat E-Ducato 2020 electric.

The new Fiat E-Ducato will be available in all body versions with which you can buy a Ducato with an internal combustion engine. There will be from a version for passenger transport to versions with a single cabin and bare chassis, which can be converted into a flatbed van or with a refrigerated box, all of them with different wheelbase. Depending on the version, it has a loading volume between 10 and 17 m3, with a maximum load capacity of up to 1,950 kg.

You can choose between two different batteries: the small 47 kWh capacity and offers 200 km of autonomy; the largest battery has 79 kWh of capacity and offers up to 330 km of autonomy (both autonomy figures under the NEDC approval cycle).

New Fiat E-Ducato 2020 electric.

In both cases the electric motor is the same: an electric propeller with 122 HP of power and 280 Nm of torque, which can work with Normal, Eco mode (limits the power to favor autonomy) and Power (maximum power always available). The maximum speed is limited to 100 km / h.

There will be several options to recharge this electric van: in alternating current it can be charged at 7 kW (standard), 11 or 22 kW (optionally). In direct current it has fast charge at 50 kW, with which you can achieve 80 percent of the charge level in 1.5 hours (in the largest capacity battery).

New Fiat E-Ducato 2020 electric.

Inside, the E-Ducato comes standard with specific instrumentation for this version, an air conditioning system that adjusts its operation depending on the battery level, a new screen to manage different functions related to this electric version, and functions network for fleet management systems. The price of the Fiat E-Ducato has not yet been announced.