John Elkann says the union makes more sense than ever

They announced the merger in December 2019; will materialize in early 2021

Fiat-Chrysler President John Elkann has said that the proposed merger between FCA and the PSA Group makes more sense than ever in the context of the coronavirus crisis. The Covid-19 is hitting the auto industry at a time that was already perceived to be difficult from an economic point of view due to the investment required to advance on the path of decarbonization.

FCA and PSA announced their willingness to merge in December 2019. Since then they have embarked on months of negotiations to finalize the details of the resulting group, which will become the fourth manufacturer worldwide. The actual merger will materialize in late 2020 or early 2021, if all goes as planned.

In a statement to Exor shareholders, the visible head of the Agnelli family has said the motives for the union “are stronger than ever” and that the preparatory work is progressing “on schedule and on schedule.” His words reaffirm Fiat-Chrysler’s commitment to any temptation to back down from the crisis.

Elkann’s speech marks the first clear pronouncement by FCA on this matter since the Covid-19 crisis began. It coincides with the line that PSA marked at the end of March, when the factories were already closed by Covid-19 and the sector was aware of the magnitude of the crisis that was coming.

“This merger makes more sense than ever. Our teams continue to work with the same commitment,” the company said in a press release at the time.

The company resulting from the union of PSA and FCA does not yet have a name, but it is known that it will have its tax headquarters in the Netherlands. The two giants will share power positions: John Elkann will be its president and PSA CEO Carlos Tavares will be the first CEO of the new company. They calculate that they will be able to save 3.7 billion euros a year thanks to new synergies.

Fiat-Chrysler’s offer to PSA came after the Italian group lost patience with Renault, which was their first choice. The Italians thought about the diamond brand and worked out a deal when Carlos Ghosn was still in the position of power, but his fall from grace and the bureaucracy of a manufacturer that depends on the French state ended that possibility.

