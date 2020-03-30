Mar 30 (.) – Top executives and salaried workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV around the world will suffer pay cuts, in a “shared sacrifice” act caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has closed the automaker’s plants in Europe and North America, according to a company memorandum seen by ..

Chief Executive Mike Manley said in the memo that he will have a 50% pay cut for three months starting April 1, while President John Elkann and the FCA board of directors will give up the rest of their 2020 compensation.

FCA stated that most of the world’s salaried employees will be asked to temporarily reduce their pay by 20%.

“Protecting the company’s financial health is everyone’s responsibility, and it naturally begins with me and FCA’s leadership,” Manley wrote.

Members of the automaker’s executive council will also see a 30% pay cut, according to the document.

Last week, the largest US automaker, General Motors Co, said it planned to keep its plants closed indefinitely and that it was cutting pay for employees and executives and suspending some programs to save cash.

To meet this goal, Ford Motor Co. also said it was temporarily cutting wages for its top executives.

(Report by Nick Carey and Giulio Piovaccari, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)