This is the first time in the history of the study that FCA exceeded the industry average. J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a world leader in consumer information, advisory services, data and analysis. Recently the company revealed the studies of this 2020.

This year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) overall performance climbed five places to rank fourth among the 15 companies evaluated by J.D. Power.

“These results reflect the relentless attitude of our team,” said Mark Champine, Chief Quality Officer, FCA – North America in a statement. â € œOur complete focus is the client and these results reinforce that we are on target. The team will feel inspired and motivated and will continue to move forward.

This is the first time in the history of the study that FCA exceeded the industry average. J.D. Power. FCA’s total of 153 was 13 less than the industry average and 10 less than its closest competitor.

Dodge reached first place in J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) 2020, among 31 competitors. The brand jumps seven places compared to last year’s results.

On the other hand Ram was in third place, which is a great advance and many places scaled since last year he came in at 21.

Jeep jumped to 11th place, its highest ranking in the annual study, which looks at the vehicle’s performance during the first three months of ownership.

The Toluca assembly plant in Mexico won the Gold Award for manufacturing quality and the Belvidere assembly plant in Illinois was awarded the bronze award.

Without a doubt it was a great year for FCA, earning recognition in a large part of its repertoire and with this offering products of high quality and reliability.

***

It may interest you: