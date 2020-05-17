The Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler Automoviles (FCA) He has assured this Sunday that he begins the procedures to request a loan of 6,300 million from the Italian State, through the lines of credit for companies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fiat has ensured that the procedure will be carried out by the bank Intesa Sanpaolo «To complete a three-year line of credit exclusively for the group’s Italian activities and the support of the chain of automotive supply in the country, made up of around 10,000 small and medium-sized companies, after the reopening of the Italian plants in late April ».

The corporation has its fiscal headquarters in Netherlands, but even so, it will request help from the Italian State, which is aware that the industrial fabric of 10,000 SMEs.

The automobile group that closed its factories in Italy for about two months, explained that according to the government decree of support for companies, liquidity can be requested for 25% of consolidated turnover and therefore in the case of FCA in Italy it is 6,300 million euros.

Merger with PSA

FCA is in the process of negotiating plans for a merger with the French automobile group PSA, manufacturer of Peugeot, Citroën and Opel, and both recently announced that they will not pay the ordinary dividend in 2020 for the 2019 fiscal year, as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis.

Regarding the question of whether FCA, which has its fiscal headquarters in the Netherlands, would be entitled to this loan, which had been discussed for days, the President of the Italian Government, Giuseppe Conte, stated that he did have the right “to apply for loans with state guarantees, since it employs thousands of people in the country, despite the fact that its legal headquarters are abroad ”.

“We are not talking about the parent company, we are talking about the group companies in Italy, which employ thousands of people,” Conte said at a press conference this Saturday.