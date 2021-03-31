Fiat builds its own ‘Google Car’ with the new 500 series

The fiat 500 family, one of the most emblematic of the Italian brand, continues to be renewed. This time comes a special version that incorporates the Google assistant and a design that reflects the spirit of Mountain View.

This is the first special edition of a vehicle resulting from an exclusive collaboration between Google and Fiat. The idea of ​​the new Fiat 500 ‘Hey Google’ is that the owners can connect with your vehicle even if they are far from it.

Thanks to the integration with My Fiat Action, they can ask the Google Assistant, for example, to check the fuel tank level, turn on the lights or check if the doors are open or closed.

In addition, inside or outside the Fiat 500 Family ‘Hey Google’, they will be able to consult useful information for day to day such as meteorological data or the locations of nearby service centers.

My Fiat Action will also allow you to activate notifications on your mobile if the car leaves a pre-established area or if it exceeds a certain speed limit.

The Fiat 500 ‘Hey Google’, a special version in every way

Google and Fiat They did not want to simply incorporate the voice assistant and already, they have taken the trouble that the Fiat 500, 500L and 500X ‘Hey Google’ carry this essence impregnated in their design.

While the lines of these vehicles remain intact, it is the details that make the difference. The special edition is only available in glossy black and white combo colors. The central pillars are adorned with the colors of the search engine company and above the side indicators is the Hey Google logo.

Inside, the new seats have an embroidered tag with the key phrase to invoke the assistant, while the dashboard is presented in matt silver with the white Fiat 500 logo. The Hey Google signature also appears on the welcome screen of the 7-inch touchscreen.

As if this were not enough, customers who purchase any of these units will receive a “welcome kit”. the same includes a key cover and custom Net Hub to execute all voice commands and check the status of the vehicle directly from home.

