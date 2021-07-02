Fiat 500X Yatching: the new version that goes open sky

Although convertibles are not the type of car that is sold the most, they have always had a special charm. However, its development is more expensive and usually involves the complete modification of the vehicle’s structure. But Fiat has its particular conception of these cars, as the 500C maintains the base of the conventional one (including the pillars) and only leaves the roof unattended, to cover it with a soft top. That same formula is now applied in the Fiat 500X Yatching.

This is the first time that the 500X has been converted into a “convertible” (in quotes, as we cannot consider it a real convertible) and it does so with clear references to la Dolce Vita from the late 50s and 60s. The Italian brand has always wanted to exploit those roots and, this time, they focus on places like Capri. Specifically, a tribute is made to Yacht Club Capri, a place of worship for sailing. It has some elements in common with the special series Fiat 500 Riva that came out a few years ago.

On the outside of the Fiat 500X Yatching you can see its main difference from the rest of the range. It dispenses with part of the roof, which is covered by a blue soft top. It is electrically operated by means of a button in the passenger compartment. That same tone, baptized as Blue Venezia, is very present in this specimen. In the Collector Edition series it is repeated in the bodywork or in the details of the specific 18-inch wheels. The mirror caps and door handles are in contrasting satin chrome.

On the outside there is also a blue and ivory waistline reminiscent of boats. The “Yacht Club Capri” logo could not be missing on the side and on the back as recognition. And inside the Fiat 500X Yatching a white upholstery and blue details are applied, which goes perfectly with the aluminum corner plates and the mahogany dashboard, because the wood could not be missing in this specimen that refers to the nautical world.

This model will only be for sale in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Spain. It will do so in a limited way, because barely 500 units will be made between 500 and 500X Yatching. They will be delivered with keys with housing to match the colors of the car.

Photo gallery:









































The entry Fiat 500X Yatching: the new version that goes open sky appears first in All car news in a single portal: Tests, photos, videos, reports …