Fiat 500X Yachting: The cabrio version is already official although true to its style

The first decade of the current century brought with it a new fashion to the automotive sector: cabrio. For several years, all brands wanted to have a model of this type in their range. For this they used different solutions, with proposals that became really interesting and exotic. However, the SUV’s They “broke the deck” and wiped out this and other categories on the market. Until now, they have become fashionable on these bodies.

We have said it several times, but the first SUV cabrio Hungry for success was the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. Its impact was nil but that did not prevent the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cabrio from trying it later with a similar result. Well, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio He put this fashion back into vogue and the defunct FCA Group did not want to stand still, especially with the success of the Fiat 500C. So here is the new Fiat 500X Yachting.

The hood of the Fiat 500X Yachting, unlike the 500C, does not open up to the trunk … it is only a panoramic roof …

About him birth of the Fiat 500X Cabrio Yachting we talked a long time ago. The development of the T-Roc Cabrio and the hunger for SUVs has made it possible for those responsible for the firm to embark on this adventure. At the moment the brand has not published technical data to shed light on this project, but thanks to these official images we can give you clues about the path they have followed for its development.

Unsurprisingly, the Fiat engineers have not followed the path of the T-Roc Cabrio. Is that They haven’t cut the roof of the 500X to shape this version. Nor have they used the same solution that we know from the 500C because the hood does not fold down to the rear window. Rather, we are facing a compact SUV that boasts a generous panoramic roof dressed by a soft top.

And you may wonder why the Fiat 500X Yachting has not lost its roof? The answer is simple: to preserve structural rigidity. It is true that the “feeling of freedom” will not be the same as in the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio, but in return its footprint will be more solid and stable. That, not to mention that the cost of development will have been lower and, therefore, the official retail rate should be tighter.

Regarding aesthetics, the Fiat 500X Yachting is based on Yachts. Among the details to mention is the Venezia Blue tone of its bodywork or the chrome mirror caps and door handles. Nor can we ignore the blue and ivory body line or the ‘Yatchin’ logo on the ‘B’ pillar. Inside, there are white seats with blue contrast stitching or the yacht-style mahogany dashboard.

And as a reward, he is accompanied by the Fiat 500 Yatchin …

Today, no one doubts the success of the Italian urban. Proof of this is that it has been on sale for more than a decade and month after month it is positioned among the best sellers in its segment throughout Europe. Therefore, taking advantage of the launch of the convertible version of his older brother, he also signs up and adds his corresponding Yatchin version. As you can see in the photos, its aesthetic is very similar, although there are nuances.

They are not important, although they have to do with, for example, the name of the painting or some minor detail. In this case, the body is dressed with the tone «Blu Dipinto di Blu» that pays tribute to the hues of the sea of ​​Capri and navigation. The waist line changes to blue and silver or the 16 inch alloy wheels, as in its brother 500X Yatchin, with chrome inserts. In addition to the fact that the hood, in both, is an intense blue tone.

When do the 500X Yatchin and 500 Yatchin hit the market?

According to the information published by Fiat itself, the opening of order book in Europe takes place today, June 1. However, they have not yet offered any data on the mechanical offer that will encourage them or their official prices. Therefore, we will still have to wait a little longer to know these details in addition, just in case, to know if we are facing two limited edition versions or, if on the contrary, they will be of great sale to the public.

