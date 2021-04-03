Fiat 500 ‘Hey Google’, everything you can do with the 500 most connected – Autobild.es

Nice nod to lovers of technology, in particular, and connectivity, in particular, the one that the Italian brand makes with the launch of the Fiat 500 Hey google. It is an exclusive version, available for all three versions of the legendary 500 that, thanks to the integration of Mopar Connect services with the Google Assistant, allows customers to connect to their vehicle even when they are far from it.

The Fiat 500 Hey Google special series provides all the information you need to keep the vehicle’s condition under control, without being close to it. Functions such as finding the location of the car and monitoring the mileage taken; send commands such as locking and unlocking the doors; or flashing the hazard lights are carried out from the smartphone or the Google Nest Hub. The latter is the smart device included in the welcome kit that is received when buying a Hey Google Family 500 car.

Voice commands

Other connectivity functions available in the Fiat 500 Hey Google allow to activate notifications on the smartphone if the vehicle leaves a pre-established area, or even if it is driven at a speed higher than the established limit.

All functions are controlled by voice commands. The user just has to say “Hey Google, ask My Fiat …” and any of the connected devices will execute the command.

Design

The Hey Google special series differs from the rest of the Fiat 500 by aesthetic details. The bodywork is painted white in contrast to the glossy black roof and rear-view mirrors.

The logo Hey google appears in the center of the wheels, center pillars, seats (with an embroidered label) and the dashboard. It also appears on the welcome page of the 7 “touchscreen: an animation showing the characteristic” molecules “, which then transforms into the Google” G “and finally becomes the Fiat logo.

The three Fiat 500 Hey Google

There are three members that make up the Hey Google special series of the Fiat 500. All are sold with welcome kit What’s Included: Bag with the Hey Google logo contains a case for the keys and Nest Hub device, customized with a specific 500 adhesive sleeve, plus a welcome letter detailing the four easy steps to complete setup and get started interacting with the car.

These are the three members of the special series:

In the Hey Google special version, the iconic 500 is fitted with 15-inch alloy wheels, new dark-colored interiors with new height-adjustable seats, a soft-touch sports steering wheel with integrated controls and the new matte silver dashboard with the 500 logo in white. . Includes Cruise Control, 7 “Uconnect DAB radio with CarPlay and Android Auto, 6 speakers, and Mopar Connect, all standard.

Available in saloon and convertible versions, the 500 Hey Google is equipped with a 70 hp Euro 6D-Final approved hybrid engine. It is also available in the colors Gelato White, Carrara Gray, Vesuvius Black, Pompeii Gray and Italy Blue.

Fiat’s Italian crossover is also available with a glossy black and white two-tone body. The wheels are 16-inch alloy wheels and have fog lights and tinted windows. The interior features new seats and a matte silver dashboard with the 500 logo in white, a soft-touch steering wheel with built-in controls, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and a front armrest.

The Fiat 500X Hey Google includes a full range of technical specifications, such as the Uconnect 7-inch HD touchscreen radio, Car Play and Android Auto, 6 speakers, Mopar Connect, rear parking sensors, and light and rain sensors. The engine range consists of two Euro 6D-Final compliant petrol propulsion systems (1.0 Firefly 88 kW-120 hp) and the 1.6 MultiJet diesel engine 97 kW-130 hp. Also available are Passione Red, Gelato White, Silver Gray, Fashion Gray, Italy Blue and Cinema Black shades.

The 500 family is completed with the Fiat 500L Hey Google. Featuring a two-tone glossy black and white bodywork and 16-inch wheels. The cabin features new matt silver seats and dashboard with white 500 logo, 18cm DAB radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual air conditioning and Mopar Connect.

The 500L Hey Google is available with a 70 kW-95 hp 1.4 petrol engine or a 70 kW-95 hp 1.3 MultiJet turbodiesel certified Euro 6D-Final.