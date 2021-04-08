Fiat 500 Hey Google, control the car from the couch

Enlarge

ACD April 8, 2021

Fiat has launched a special edition for its 500 range with the surname “Hey Google”, which is powered by the Google Assistant.

Fiat has just presented the new special edition Fiat 500 «Hey Google», which is powered by the Google Assistant, which allows owners to communicate with their cars remotely.

In addition, in the aesthetic part the Italian utility incorporates stylistic details and logos both inside and outside reminiscent of the search giant’s design features.

Fiat, owned by Stellantis, will apply this special edition to its three models of the 500 familyIn other words, the utility vehicle with the same name, the Fiat 500X crossover and the Fiat 500L multipurpose vehicle.

“Get Google” edition for the entire Fiat 500 family

5 photos Interior of the Fiat 500 Hey Google

Enlarge

All three models will feature a 7-inch touchscreen on the dashboard that comes with the Google Assistant built in. That allows users connect to the car dashboard via Google’s digital assistant on your smartphones or on the Google Nest Hub.

Even, drivers can interact with their vehicles remotely. “Wherever you are, even sitting on the sofa at home, you just have to say the words ‘Hey Google, ask My Fiat…’, to know, for example, where the car is parked; how much fuel is available; where is the nearest authorized workshop; how many kilometers we have traveled in the day ”, explains the car company.

The company adds that drivers can even ask Google Assistant to ask your car if they remembered to close the doors or the trunk.

Google Maps already helps you find the cheapest gas station

Beyond technology, all Fiat 500 «Hey Google» have small circular “Hey Google” logos on each side of the vehicle, right in front of the rear view mirrors, as well as other elements decorated with the colors of the Google logo.

The cars also come with a “Welcome kit” including a Hey Google branded tote bag, a cover for the keys and a Google Nest Hub.

The Italian brand has not communicated, for the moment, the prices of this special series.

View model information