Share its modern image with the convertible variant

Its engine develops 118 horsepower and has a 42 kilowatt hour battery

The new Fiat 500 2021 is the new generation of the Italian urban, which arrives converted into an electric car with a 118 horsepower engine and a 42 kilowatt hour battery, thanks to which it announces a range of 320 kilometers according to WLTP.

The Fiat 500 2021, the new generation of the Italian urban, arrives converted into electric. His presentation was scheduled for the Geneva Motor Show 2020, an event that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was finally produced digitally. Among its main rivals is the trio of Volkswagen Group formed by the Volkswagen e-Up !, the Skoda Citigoe iV and the Seat Mii Electric, or models more related to it by price such as the Honda e or the Mini Cooper SE.

FIAT 500 2021: EXTERIOR

The Fiat 500 2021 It was presented in the first place with the convertible body. Both this and the saloon show a modernized image thanks to details such as rounded headlights that are divided by the hood in the front area. Also on the front is the 500 emblem flanked by two parallel silver lines. The grill is blind, as appropriate in a electric car.

On the side of the Fiat 500 2021 Rear view mirrors are attached to the lower front of the windows. The charging connection, meanwhile, is on the right side, just above the rear tire.

The rear demands attention with vertical optics of considerable size and with a specific bumper. In this convertible version the hood is canvas, and the word Fiat can be read on multiple occasions. The current logo of the 500 is reminiscent of the usual, although it is adorned with a light blue border, with a game of design and color that transforms the last zero into an ‘E’ letter.

As for measurements, this vehicle is bigger than the outgoing Fiat 500. The length and width increase 60 millimeters, while the wheelbase does the same for another 20.

FIAT 500 2021: INTERIOR

Fiat has wanted to endow the new 500 2021 of an interior that improves what is offered in the combustion versions. The control panel is digital, while the screen of the multimedia system grows considerably with respect to what is known until it reaches a size of 10.25 inches. Above it is the new Uconnect 5 infotainment system.

The larger dimensions of the vehicle compared to the Combustion 500 results in a more spacious interior. There is also a steering wheel with a flattened bottom part with which Fiat wanted to give the sporty touch. It is approved to carry four passengers.

As for the trunk, Fiat announces that it remains unchanged, in such a way that it offers a capacity of 185 liters.

FIAT 500 2021: EQUIPMENT

The Fiat 500 2021 offers a Level 2 autonomous driving. For this, it presents systems such as intelligent cruise control, which brakes or accelerates paying attention to everything that happens around it, lane centering, which keeps the vehicle in the center of it when the demarcation lines are correctly identified, the intelligent assistant speed sensor, capable of reading speed limits while recommending you apply them, the urban blind spot detector, which uses ultrasonic sensors to monitor blind spots and warn of any obstacle with a triangular light signal in the rear-view mirror, the Attention Assist, which alerts on the screen and recommends stopping and resting when tired, and 360 ° sensors, which provide a drone view to avoid any obstacles when parking or performing complex maneuvers.

The new multimedia system UConnect 5Combined with the Telematic Box Module, it provides, in addition to the mandatory automatic emergency call, another series of interesting functions:

My Assistant: It is a help system that connects the car owner with an assistant to request help in the event of a breakdown and receive assistance to resolve any problem. They will also receive an email report in which they can check the current status of the vehicle.

My remote: through the Smartphone it allows to check the battery charge level, program the vehicle charge for the most convenient time zones, find the exact location of the car, lock and unlock the doors, turn the lights on and off, and program the air conditioning.

My Car: This function is designed to check the condition of the car in different parameters ranging from tire pressure to the maintenance schedule.

My Navigation: Again through the mobile application, you can send the destination to the car’s browser, identify the route, check traffic and weather conditions along the way, and see the location of the speed cameras. Nearby recharging points can also be seen, graphically locating the points that can be reached based on the current level of battery charge.

My wifi– This is an access point that connects up to eight electronic devices to the internet at the same time. In addition, it allows you to interact with the vehicle with Amazon Alexa voice assistant technology.

My Theft Assistance: This assistant immediately alerts the client in case of theft of the vehicle.

FIAT 500 2021: MECHANICAL

The Fiat 500 2021 It is powered by an electric motor that develops 87 kilowatts of power, the thermal equivalent of which is 118 horsepower. Thanks to it, an acceleration of 0 to 100 kilometers / hour is achieved in 9 seconds. The sprint from 0 to 50 km / hour completes it in 3.1 seconds. Its maximum self-limited speed is 150 km / hour.

The battery that powers the motor is lithium ion and has a capacity of 42 kilowatt hours. It is responsible for ensuring autonomy of 320 kilometers according to the new homologation protocol. WLTP. The recharge time when using the 7.4 kilowatt Easy Wallbox is just over six hours, while in an 85 kilowatt fast charger you can recover 80% of the autonomy in 35 minutes. The model is also prepared to use the 11 kilowatt road chargers.

The Fiat 500 2021 offers three different driving modes. One is the Normal and it behaves like any automatic combustion car. The second is the one that allows you to drive with a single pedal thanks to the retentions that occur when you take your foot off the accelerator, and it is called Range. The third, called Sherpa, allows to extend the life of the battery when it has little charge. For this, among other things, the maximum speed is limited to 80 kilometers / hour and the throttle response is modified to consume as little energy as possible.

FIAT 500 2021: PRICE

The new Fiat 500 2021 debuted in Spain with a special edition limited to 500 units called La Prima. It had some peculiarities in terms of equipment such as full led headlights or 17-inch wheels, in addition to including the Easy Wallbox of the Italian firm. Its price was 37,900 euros. Now this version is no longer sold. The one that can be bought is an identical one to this one but with the saloon body. Its starting price is 34,900 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/08/2020 Fiat puts the saloon body of the 500 2021 on sale. 03/05/2020 Fiat officially presents the new 500 2021. 03/04/2020 Confirmed the first mechanical data of the Fiat 500 2021. 02/03/2020 The final appearance of the Fiat 500 2021 is filtered.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard