FIA would have investigated Bottas crash even without McLaren

The pilot of Mercedes Valtteri Bottas spun as he came out of the team’s box in the second practice at the Red Bull Ring last Friday, after trying to start in second gear to reduce wheel slippage.

Bottas avoided hitting something or someone while spinning, and was assisted by nearby McLaren mechanics to turn the car around and onto the track.

But the McLaren team principal, Paul James, was also quick to communicate on public radio with race management, telling Masi that it was “absolutely ridiculous.”

Masi said he agreed and would investigate the matter, and the stewards’ investigation ultimately led to Bottas receiving a three-spot penalty on the grid for dangerous driving.

Bottas and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called the penalty “tough,” and Wolff said he was unimpressed that rival teams staged “Armageddon” over the incident.

Masi said that no other team complained about the incident other than McLaren, but stressed that it would have referred it to the stewards even if nothing had been said.

“To be fair in these kinds of situations, when incidents like this happen, we go straight to the screen and put the ‘under investigation’, or ‘annotated’, whatever, to tell everyone in the pitlane what’s going on.” Masi said.

Michael Masi, Race Director, FIA

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“But to be fair to what that incident was, even though McLaren he would not have said anything, he would have asked the commissioners to investigate him. “

The penalty dropped Bottas from second to fifth on the grid, but the Mercedes driver managed to recover to third in Sunday’s race.

The broadcast of radio messages between the teams and Masi is a new element that has been made available in the global broadcast of F1 since the Spanish Grand Prix early last month.

But Masi denied that the stewards could have been influenced by McLaren’s radio message, revealing that they were not aware of it.

“The stewards don’t listen to any of those communications between the teams and me,” Masi said. “Y [ellos] they also do not listen to the comments of the races. So they are not aware of that part in any way, one way or another. “

Also read: