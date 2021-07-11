FIA will treat sprint races as a normal grand prix

Formula 1 will debut its new weekend format in the Great Britain Grand Prix, introducing a 100-kilometer race on Saturday afternoon in lieu of qualifying.

Qualifying will move to Friday afternoon, and the result will determine the grid for Saturday’s 17-lap race.

The result of the sprint race will determine the starting grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday. The winner will officially get the pole position of the event, while the top three will receive 3, 2 and 1 point.

The World Motor Council approved the rules for sprint racing earlier this week, and Masi confirmed in Austria that sanctions and incidents on the track will be applied exactly the same as in a normal grand prix.

“If we have an incident here where two drivers are involved, we can apply a penalty on the grid for the next grand prix,” Masi said.

“So grid and time penalties will apply for driving offenses and so on.”

“The rest of the rules relating to power units and so on, which is subject to approval by the F1 Commission and the FIA ​​World Motor Council later this week, but will be applied in a different way and focused on the race. “

“But things that affect the starting position on the grid, from the perspective of a driving offense or something like that, will be applied as a grid or time penalty at that point.”

Sprint races are scheduled to last around 30 minutes, but Masi confirmed that a global maximum time will be applied in the event of a red flag, similar to how the rule works at the grand prix.

“The only thing that has really changed is the duration,” Masi said. “Obviously, the sprint will have a theoretical duration of 30 minutes, and the maximum time is 60 or 90 minutes. Indeed, a margin has been added in case a suspension is considered necessary.”

Silverstone will host the first of three sprint races scheduled at the F1 this year as part of a test that could expand the format in the future depending on its success.

Masi believes that it is important that all teams and drivers have “a completely open mind” when approaching the races, in case there are gaps or incidents that may lead to future adjustments to the rules.

“After the first event, we are going to review it internally and see what worked, what didn’t and other areas that need tweaking,” Masi said.

“Like everyone else involved, it is something new for us, especially in the field of F1. Traditionally, the regulations have been structured in a very specific format and form around holding a grand prix without causing a classification zone to sprint “.

“So everyone is quite open and has said that we have to work together and see what comes up, anything that we have not considered by many that everyone has read it down.”

