FIA slap on the wrist to Verstappen

The FIA ​​did not hesitate to pull the ears to Max Verstappen after the Styrian Formula 1 GP. Everything, for the celebration of the Dutchman at the moment in which he crossed the finish line. The current World Championship leader stopped the car at that point to skid and leave that area marked with his tires, something that the race director, Michael Masi, did not like at all, who said that at that very moment he contacted the team Red Bull so that something like this would not happen again.

“It was not an ideal situation, so I spoke with the team immediately and told them accordingly that something like this would not be tolerated in the future.said Masi, in statements collected by the specialized portal ‘.’.

According to current regulations, as indicated in the article 43.3 of the sports regulations, “the winner may carry out an act of celebration before arriving at the closed park, as long as said act is carried out safely and does not endanger other drivers or any commissioner”.