The FIA ​​wants to guarantee the equality of the teams in the championship

For now, the measure will remain in effect until May 31

The FIA ​​has banned WRC teams from conducting tests due to the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus. This measure will remain in force until May 31 or until the Federation Rallies Commission deems it appropriate.

To carry out this measure, the World Motor Sports Council has relied on article 68 of the sports regulations of the World Rallies Championship.

The initiative starts to guarantee equality between the teams of the championship, since the situation in each country is different. In the hypothetical case that a brand could take advantage of a shorter confinement in its place of residence, the FIA ​​has wanted to take action on the matter.

In this way, the activity on the track of the World Cup teams is totally prohibited, at least, until the first day of June. If more or less time is needed, the FIA ​​reserves the right to extend or reduce this measure.

“The World Motor Sports Council today approved the temporary suspension of the WRC tests, as defined in article 68 of the WRC sports regulations for 2020,” reads the FIA ​​statement.

“This short-term measure is proposed to avoid inequality among WRC teams regarding their ability to test in view of the global pandemic caused by Covid-19 and the various restrictions that apply in different countries.”

“The suspension of the tests will last until May 31, 2020 or until the FIA ​​rally department can confirm that local measures confirm equal opportunities for all registered teams to carry out their tests,” they add from the Federation. In conclusion.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.