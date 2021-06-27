FIA pit rules could make them more dangerous

Before the Styrian Grand Prix, the FIA ​​issued a new technical directive aimed at ensuring that teams do not use automated sensors to speed up certain elements of their tire change processes.

From Hungarian GP, F1 teams will need to ensure that the car’s response when it gets off the jacks and leaves its box is based on human reaction times.

There have been suspicions that some teams have taken advantage of using automated systems to eliminate reaction time and therefore complete their stops more quickly.

Given that Red Bull is F1’s benchmark team in terms of pit stop times, Horner has no doubt that the new technical directive is part of an effort by rivals to try to slow them down.

But he has questioned the reasons behind the FIA’s move, and believes that imposing minimum response times could end up causing further complications.

“I think having to hold the car for two tenths of a second, you could almost argue that it’s dangerous because you’re judging your margins,” Horner said. “Whoever drops the car has to make that assessment, and I think it has not been well thought out.”

“F1 is innovation and competition. Seeing pit stops below two seconds is a remarkable feat and we should encourage it, not try to control it, otherwise where are we going to stop?”

“They’re going to tell us where to get into the garage, where to sit on the pit wall, and what buttons to press, I guess.”

Horner has also questioned the need for the FIA ​​to intervene at pit stops, as teams suffer heavy losses if they end up messing up their stops.

“I see it a bit disappointing,” he said. “The competitor’s duty is to ensure that the car is safe, and the penalty for not adjusting a wheel is that you have to stop the car immediately.”

“So it is a brutal punishment, if you do not have all four wheels well secured and safe. So I am not very sure what the technical directive intends, because I think it is very complex.

“Of course, when you’re in a competitive situation, if they can’t beat you, obviously the most logical thing is for your competitors to try to stop you and that’s what’s happening here.”

Given that Red Bull is the central focus of the FIA’s measure on pit stops, it has been suggested that the change came after pressure from Mercedes to change the rules.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says that was not the case, but confirmed that there was a recent communication with the governing body about a system his team wanted to use.

“We asked the FIA ​​about a safety mechanism, related to a system we were using, and if it could be optimized,” he said. Wolff. “That happened, I would say three or four weeks ago. And it was a technological issue.”

“And did that trigger something else? Maybe. I don’t know. But this is the question we asked.”

F1 teams have a long history of trying to outlaw devices used by other teams by themselves proposing similar systems that expose potential rule violations.