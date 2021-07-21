FIA is stricter with incidents at the request of the drivers

In recent seasons, decisions and penalties for first-lap incidents have been relaxed, and drivers have sometimes been given the benefit of the doubt based on the ‘let them run’ philosophy.

However, Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty after his accident with Max Verstappen at the start of the British GP, while George Russell received a three-position grid penalty for the main event following his clash with Carlos Sainz in the first lap of Saturday’s sprint race.

Masi says that each first lap incident is still being studied separately, and that the teams and drivers had agreed that the FIA ​​had to be tougher.

“There is a clear point that the first lap is obviously about a much lighter way under the let it run principle than the rest of the race, there is no question about that,” he said.

“And let the drivers find their own balance.”

“But the drivers have clearly said, like the teams at the end of last year, that they think they were sticking their elbows out too much, and that they had to get in there.”

When asked if that changed once two or three curves had been completed, Masi said it did not.

“No, no, not at all. You have to see it as happening throughout the first lap. It could be Turn 1, it could be Turn 6 … it depends on the nature of the circuit.”

Masi He said there was no room for maneuver in the Hamilton-Verstappen clash.

“In that particular circumstance, no. There were two cars clearly involved in the incident and all the drivers since the beginning of this year said that if there are two cars involved, that if there is someone who is at fault, predominantly or totally, that should be. analyze more, even in the first round. “

When pressed as to why Hamilton was sanctioned by the stewards, Masi cited the Mercedes driver’s subsequent successful overtaking of Charles Leclerc at the same corner.

“I think after seeing it all, the opinion was that he was predominantly to blame for the accident. It was pretty much similar to what happened to Charles later on, and he could have gotten, let’s say, closer to the apex of the curve.”

“And that’s where they felt that, and I think the wording of the sanction was pretty clear according to the rules, that he was predominantly the culprit. He was not seen as the only one to blame for it, but he was seen as predominantly guilty. , because it could have gotten more inside “.

“And that could have changed the outcome. But we don’t know, we judge it by the incident itself, not by the consequences.”

