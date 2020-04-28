The ‘vacation’ period is changed from 35 to 63 days

For bikers it extends up to 49 days

The FIA, after a meeting of the World Motor Sports Council, has announced that the closure of the factories of Formula 1 teams – advanced due to the Covid-19 coronavirus – will be extended from 35 to 63 days and may be effective from March –the ones that started earlier– until June.

Last Friday it emerged that all Formula 1 teams had agreed to adopt this measure. After bringing forward the ‘vacation’ due to the coronavirus, the FIA ​​extended it to 35 days to give the teams some respite, but today it has again extended the closing period to 63 days. Of course, the teams may request a return to work ten days before the complete lap, although it will be under minimums – ten people maximum.

“The World Motor Sports Council has approved a new extension of the closing period for competitors and manufacturers of power units at the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic,” reads the Federation statement.

“All competitors must carry out an extended closing period of 35 to 63 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and / or June. 50 days after the start of their closing period, upon request by a team, and subject to FIA written approval, each competitor may use the services of a maximum of ten people to work remotely on long-term projects. ”

In the case of motorcyclists, the closing period of the factories goes from 35 days to 49 and it can also be carried out between March and June. Like the teams, they will be able to request a staggered return to work, with ten people in their positions ten days before the opening of their doors.

“The closing period for motorists has been extended from 35 to 49 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and / or June. 36 days after the start of its closing period, upon request by the motorist, and Subject to the FIA’s written approval, each rider will be able to use the services of a maximum of ten people to work remotely on long-term projects, “the statement concluded.

