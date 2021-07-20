FIA explained the reason for the sanction to Hamilton for collision with Verstappen

Hamilton y Verstappen they fought hard during the first lap of the race at Silverstone, with a wheel-to-wheel duel during the first half of the lap.

On the descent from Copse, Hamilton managed to overtake his rival from Red Bull and after a brief turn to the left he went through the interior to approach the Dutchman.

But Verstappen held his ground and, as he turned the corner to the right, he was hit by the left front wheel of Hamilton.

That made Verstappen spun and crashed into the outer tire barrier at high speed. After that, the Red Bull driver was taken to the circuit medical center and, later, to the hospital to undergo precautionary checks.

The incident was investigated by the SON and ruled that Hamilton was responsible and received a 10-second penalty that he served at his pit stop.

In a document explaining the reasons for the penalty, the stewards noted that Hamilton could have done more to prevent the incident, as he had space inside Copse to avoid the collision.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, lead the field away at the start

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“The commissars reviewed the video and telemetry evidence,” they explained in the statement. “Cars # 33 [Verstappen] and # 44 [Hamilton] They entered Turn 9 with car # 33 leading and car # 44 slightly behind and on the inside.

“Car # 44 was on a line that did not allow it to reach the apex of the curve with space available to the inside.”

“When the # 33 car turned around the corner, the # 44 did not avoid contact and the left front of his car contacted the right rear of the # 33. The # 44 is considered predominantly at fault.”

Hamilton recovered from the 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix, allowing him to close in in the championship fight against Verstappen.

Also read:

Speaking after the race, Hamilton had been clear in saying that he felt that Verstappen had not given him enough room to fight each other during the incident.

“Of course, I always try to be restrained in the way I approach things, in particular with the fight with Max,” he said “because he is very aggressive.”

“And then today, I was completely next to him, and he didn’t leave me room.”