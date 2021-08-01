FIA decision should end attempt to harm Hamilton

Hamilton received a 10-second penalty, but recovered to win the British GP race, drawing ire from Red Bull, who lobbied for a stiffer penalty requesting the right to review the incident.

But at a hearing in Hungary on Thursday, the stewards dismissed the case, finding that Red Bull had not produced any new-found evidence, but had instead attempted to create evidence to support its case.

This ended an affair in which Red Bull bosses, Christian Horner y Helmut MarkoThey lashed out at Hamilton. Horner called the seven-time world champion’s stunt “desperate” and “amateurish,” while Marko said Hamilton deserved a one-run penalty.

Hamilton and his F1 title rival Max Verstappen collided while battling for the lead in the British Grand Prix on the first lap of the race, causing an accident in which the Dutchman was hit by 51 G-forces. .

Verstappen called Hamilton’s celebrations “disrespectful” after scoring the win, and reiterated his opinion in Hungary on Thursday, adding that he deserved a harsher penalty for what he had done.

In a statement issued after the FIA ​​ruling, Mercedes welcomed the stewards’ decision, and went on to highlight the recent push by the Red Bull leadership against Hamilton.

“The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team welcomes the stewards’ decision to reject Red Bull Racing’s right of review,” the statement said.

“In addition to ending this incident, we hope this decision marks the end of a concerted attempt by Red Bull Racing senior management to tarnish Lewis Hamilton’s good name and sporting integrity, including in the documents submitted for his unsuccessful right of review “.

“Now we look forward to going racing this weekend and continuing our tough competition for the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship.”

Red Bull submitted a letter to the FIA ​​along with its evidence, the content of which is unknown.

But the commissioners’ ruling noted “with some concern” that “certain allegations” had been made in the letter, but would not comment on the allegations as the petition had been rejected.