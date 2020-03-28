The coronavirus will happen if we show solidarity: Fher de Maná | Instagram

Fher Olvera de Maná sent a message to his fans in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, to whom he reminded that the threat from global warming is greater.

“There is no need to panic, panic paralyzes the mind, paralyzes reason,” said the singer of the Mexican band awarded with four Grammy and six Latin Gramy on Friday during a live streaming on YouTube. “You have to have enormous respect, you have to understand that it is a contagious virus.”

Fher Olvera asked those who can stay home to do so and even take the opportunity to learn to play the guitar with the chords of the songs of Maná using tutorials that the interpreters of “En el pier de San Blas” and “Eres mi religion” plan to upload to network.

The vocalist of Maná compared the threat of COVID-19 with what the world faces for the climate change, one of the challenges that most concern Maná, which since 1996 created the Black Forest Ecological Foundation for the preservation of species, conservation of the environment and environmental education.

We must learn from this and we must understand that we have destroyed the earth left and right. We have global warming around the corner, or we do something or that problem is going to be more difficult for us to solve.

Eventually if we stand in solidarity the coronavirus will pass, hopefully and quickly, but global warming is more complicated and we have to start acting now, we had to start yesterday, he added.

Olvera ended his message by sending a message of support to the nurses, nurses, doctors and doctors who face the coronavirus in the world: “my admiration, my respect for the courage and the work they are doing.”

The group has prepared music that will be publishing in the coming days. Fher Olvera He said that they had to record from their homes, in different cities. They chose from the first songs of Maná that they haven’t played in a long time and will be sharing them soon.

A lot of encouragement, a lot of compassion for others, a lot of solidarity, we are going to make you want, he said.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms they disappear in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.

