FGR will investigate massacre in Tamaulipas; Presidential petition

MEXICO CITY.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) will investigate the massacre of civilians perpetrated in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, last Saturday, which left 19 victims, at the request of state authorities, and after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the Legal Counsel to take the necessary steps so that the case was investigated from the federal level.

In his morning conference, López Obrador regretted the fact and sent his condolences to the families of those killed.

Later, the Tamaulipas government reported that, after dialoguing with the heads of the Ministries of the Interior and of Security and Citizen Protection, it was determined that the FGR would absorb the case.

Subsequently, the FGR confirmed that it had attracted the investigation folder and explained that in the “violent confrontation with homicides” actions within its sphere of competence were detected, such as organized crime and the use of weapons exclusive to the Army.

President urges to address crime in Tamaulipas

López Obrador regretted that over the weekend there was a cowardly attack by a commando that took the lives of innocent people.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, acknowledged that organized crime massacred innocent citizens in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, last weekend, for which the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) requested that the investigations of the sad and cowardly deeds.

According to the Mexican president, until now “everything indicates that it was a deliberate attack” to the detriment of human beings who did not seek confrontation with their attackers.

In the afternoon, the FGR confirmed that it attracted the investigation folder for the murder of 19 people in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, last Saturday, June 19.

The autonomous body reported that this determination was made at the request of the state government to integrate, “immediately”, the investigation of facts from the common jurisdiction with those related to the federal jurisdiction.

“The investigations corresponding to these crimes of the highest violence, which are a consequence of the territorial struggle of criminal groups from Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, against the cartels that operate in Reynosa,” he explained.

In an information card, the FGR explained that, in what it defined as a violent confrontation with homicides, actions within its sphere of competence were detected, such as organized crime and the use of weapons exclusive to the Army.

According to the report, the balance of that massacre has been, so far, 19 people, several injured and one person detained, in Reynosa.

“The FGR has required local authorities, based on current legislation, to participate and assist in the federal investigation and in local proceedings,” he explained.

In relation to the detained person, identified as Jonathan “R”, it was reported that he will be made available to the federal judicial authorities within the constitutional term, when he is captured in possession of a long weapon for the exclusive use of the Army.

On the subject, President López Obrador asserted: “Unfortunately, events in Reynosa, Tamaulipas cost innocents their lives; innocent people because everything indicates that it was not a confrontation, but rather a commando that shot people who were not in a confrontational plan. So, it is a cowardly attack that takes the lives of innocent people, we send our condolences to the family members and I have asked the legal adviser to make arrangements with the FGR so that the case is brought in and a thorough investigation is initiated.

It was an afternoon of horror

Last Saturday afternoon a commando ran through the streets of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, indiscriminately killing at least 19 civilians.

The monitoring of the Command, Control, Communications and Computing Center (C4) detected that a caravan of cars with armed people was leaving in the Berrendo gap and that it entered the Almaguer neighborhood to execute a male and kidnap two women.

On the way, the armed group encountered an American resident who had his M300 car taken from him and also deprived of his liberty.

Subsequently, a series of attacks took place on General Rodríguez Avenue in which around a dozen people perished.

On Cerro Padilla Street, two men and a woman were left on the street, while on Rodríguez Avenue they executed three members of a family who were traveling in a Cherokee pickup; 20 meters later, in a grocery store, the owner and a customer were shot.

On the same avenue crossing with San Rafael, a male was killed and was left outside a Cherokee.

The cameras followed a Fusion sedan and a Ranger truck heading towards the Rio Grande highway, for which the authorities followed him, killing one of the criminals while the others managed to escape.

In the trunk of the car they carried the hostages who were placed at the hands of doctors and the authorities themselves.

Alfredo Pena