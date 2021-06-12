FGR requests 40 more days of rooting for Güero Palma

MEXICO CITY.

In order to find a crime that leaves the alleged founder and leader of the Pacific cartel in prison, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) requested the extension of the precautionary measure from arraigo to 40 more days against Jesús Héctor Palma Salazar, “El Güero Palma”, not finding evidence against him so far to initiate a process.

According to sources from the FGR itself, a few hours after the conclusion of the arraigo decreed by the District Judge attached to the National Center of Justice Specialized in Control of Investigation Techniques, Rooting and Communication Intervention, on May 5 in the Federal Research Center of the FGR in the Doctores neighborhood of Mexico City, the extension to 40 more days was requested again.

The Public Ministry of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO) obtained from a federal judge the court order of arraigo, in order to delve into an investigation folder that authorities for an alleged crime that, according to the defense of Palma Salazar, has already been tried.

It should be remembered that on April 30, 2021, the Second District Judge of Criminal Proceedings of Jalisco ordered the prompt release of Héctor Luis “El Güero” Palma Salazar, imprisoned for the crime of organized crime in his hypothesis of crimes against health in the Altiplano maximum security prison, in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico.

Photo: Cuartocuro

However, a month before the Federal Government, through its various instances, sent various letters to the State Prosecutor’s Offices or Procurators to inquire about a crime in which the former founder of the so-called Sinaloa cartel was involved. This is demonstrated by the official letter PRS / GCCF / CFRS1 / DG / 001975/2021 issued on February 23 of this year, sent to the Attorney General of the State of Jalisco, Gerardo Octavio Solía ​​Gómez, he is informed about the freedom of Güero Palma .

“By means of the present, I am pleased to greet you and at the same time inform you about the freedom of the person deprived of his liberty Héctor Palma Salazar and / or Héctor Luis Palma Salazar and / or Jesús Héctor Palma Salazar, who is confined in this administrative unit ”, He points out the official letter dated February 23 and signed by Marte Camarena Bahena, general director of the Altiplano prison, and addressed to the Attorney General of Jalisco.

The document indicates that Héctor Palma is originally from Mocorito, Sinaloa, and serving a sentence for the crime of organized crime. The investigating court was the second district court for federal criminal proceedings in the State of Jalisco, under criminal case 6/2018, before 370/2012.

Héctor Palma Salazar, along with Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera “El Chapo” and Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, began the so-called Pacific Cartel or Sinaloa.

The Güero Palma He was arrested in June 1995 between the limits of Jalisco and Nayarit. when the aircraft in which he was traveling crashed and was injured, killing the pilot and co-pilot at the time. Palma Salazar had nine arrest warrants for drug trafficking, homicide and usurpation of functions and was sentenced to seven years in prison in the high security prison of Puente Grande, in Jalisco.

Later, in 2007, he was extradited to the United States, where a court found him guilty of trafficking cocaine and sentenced to 16 years in prison, of which he only turned 9 years old Because the United States Bureau of Prisons decided to release him for good behavior and took into account the five years that the capo remained in prison in Mexico.

With the 40 years granted by the District Judge assigned to the National Center of Justice Specialized in Control of Investigation Techniques, Rooting and Intervention of Communications, it is expected that the elements of the Federal Ministerial Police assigned to the Special Prosecutor’s Office in matters of Organized Crime , they find a crime that so far they have not been able to specify for Héctor Palma Salazar to remain in prison after the mandate of President Andrés López Obrador, who described as a “Sabadazo” the order of the Second District Judge of Criminal Proceedings of Jalisco to grant him his immediate freedom.